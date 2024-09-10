Transfer quarterbacks have long defined NC State's program
NC State coach Dave Doeren has won a lot of games thanks to transfer quarterbacks.
Transfer quarterbacks have become the way of life at NC State under Doeren, with Devin Leary as his lone full-time starter that arrived from the prep ranks.
NC State is off to a 1-1 start with new transfer quarterback Grayson McCall, who arrived after being a record-setting quarterback at Coastal Carolina. He's adjusting to his third coach and a different offense that what he has played in in the past.
