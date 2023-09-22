News More News
Tracking 2023 NC State football TV ratings

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.

Here is a look at where NC State stands, and then how some of the ACC games have been doing.

NC State football's 2023 TV ratings
Date Opponent TV network Weekly ranking Total views

Aug. 31

At Connecticut

CBS College Sports

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Sept. 9

Vs. Notre Dame

ABC

6th

2,930,000

Sept. 16

Vs. VMI

CW Network

27th

205,000
Notable ACC TV ratings for week three
Game TV Network Weekly ranking Total viewers

Florida State at Boston College

ABC

Fifth

3,480,000

Pittsburgh at West Virginia

ABC

Ninth

2,410,000

Minnesota at North Carolina

ESPN

10th

1,580,000

Syracuse at Purdue

NBC

12th

1,250,000

Louisville at Indiana

BTN

18th (tie)

828,000

Virginia at Maryland

FS1

20th

776,000

Virginia Tech at Rutgers

BTN

21st (tie)

720,000

Wake Forest at Old Dominion

ESPN2

25th

324,000

