Tracking 2023 NC State football TV ratings
Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.
Here is a look at where NC State stands, and then how some of the ACC games have been doing.
|Date
|Opponent
|TV network
|Weekly ranking
|Total views
|
Aug. 31
|
At Connecticut
|
CBS College Sports
|
N/A
|
Not Nielsen rated
|
Sept. 9
|
Vs. Notre Dame
|
ABC
|
6th
|
2,930,000
|
Sept. 16
|
Vs. VMI
|
CW Network
|
27th
|
205,000
|Game
|TV Network
|Weekly ranking
|Total viewers
|
Florida State at Boston College
|
ABC
|
Fifth
|
3,480,000
|
Pittsburgh at West Virginia
|
ABC
|
Ninth
|
2,410,000
|
Minnesota at North Carolina
|
ESPN
|
10th
|
1,580,000
|
Syracuse at Purdue
|
NBC
|
12th
|
1,250,000
|
Louisville at Indiana
|
BTN
|
18th (tie)
|
828,000
|
Virginia at Maryland
|
FS1
|
20th
|
776,000
|
Virginia Tech at Rutgers
|
BTN
|
21st (tie)
|
720,000
|
Wake Forest at Old Dominion
|
ESPN2
|
25th
|
324,000
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE