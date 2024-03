LINCOLNTON — Sophomore power forward Elhadji Diallo has always been a gifted shot-blocker, but now he’s bigger and stronger to be able to showcase his gift.

Rivals.com has the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Diallo at No. 81 overall in the class of 2026. The Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy standout will play with Team Loaded this spring and summer on the adidas circuit.