On Friday, Canton (N.C.) Pisgah High tight end Kam Walker celebrated his birthday. On Saturday, he celebrated getting the offer that he coveted: NC State. Walker wasted little time verbally committing.

"We got down for a junior day in February," Walker said. "We really liked it, my family liked it. I thought a great fit for me. This is the offer I had been waiting on.

"Instead of 4 1/2 hours away it makes me feel like I am at home."

Walker worked out for NC State at its summer camp Saturday, checking in at 6-foot-5, 236 pounds.

"I felt like my one-on-ones and times were good, and I guess they were," he noted.

With NC State head coach Dave Doeren personally taking an interest in how Walker was performing, it only fueled Walker even more.

"It was exciting just to have Coach Doeren's eyes on me during one-on-ones," he said. "That motivates you."

As a junior, Walker had 40 catches for 371 yards and seven touchdowns. Prior to picking up his offer from NC State, Walker said that he liked East Carolina, which had also offered, "a lot."

Knowing his future plans for college is the best birthday present that Walker could have received.

"It's breathtaking to be honest," Walker said. "Probably the best feeling I've had."