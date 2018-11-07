Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 7

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 105-55 win over Mount St. Mary's

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson picks, chooses his spots

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 105, Mount St. Mary's 55

• The Wolfpacker — NC State rolls past Mount St. Mary's in opener, 105-55

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State defense vs. Florida State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State opens season with rebuilding Mount St. Mary's

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State offense vs. Florida State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 11

• Raleigh News & Observer — Somebody really likes NC State. Hint: It’s the College Football Playoff committee

• Raleigh News & Observer — Torin Dorn gets it done for NC State in opener

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s DJ Funderburk slams in two in victory over Mount St. Mary’s

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts: ‘What a good game for us’

• Raleigh News & Observer — To open a season of small ball, NC State goes big, if only for a tantalizing moment

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Mount St. Mary’s in season-opener

• Greensboro News-Record — Phenon Hoop Report's National High School Showcase returns to Greensboro

• Winston-Salem Journal —Wake Forest turns to Jamie Newman at quarterback

• Winston-Salem Journal —5 things to know about Wake Forest’s opponent: N.C. State

• Winston-Salem Journal — WSSU running back Farrell Murchison, now cancer-free, received a greeting from teammates he won't forget Saturday in surprise visit to locker room

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: New-look Wolfpack debuts with impressive 50-point victory

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack presses past Mount St. Mary’s

• GoPack.com — Dorn’s Career Night Leads Pack Past Mountaineers in Season Opener

• Technician — Women’s soccer set to host NCAA Tournament

• Technician — Women’s basketball aims to repeat success

• Technician — Pack needs defense to step up against Wake Forest

• Technician — Dorn, dominant second half lead Pack to season-opening win

• Technician — Gallaspy set to lead Wolfpack against Demon Deacons

• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode 10: Getting ready for hoops

• GoPack.com — Parking Info For Thursday Night's Football Game

• GoPack.com — Hidlay Named Co-ACC Wrestler of the Week

• GoPack.com — New Season Begins Wednesday Evening

