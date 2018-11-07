The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 105-55 win over Mount St. Mary's
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson picks, chooses his spots
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 105, Mount St. Mary's 55
• The Wolfpacker — NC State rolls past Mount St. Mary's in opener, 105-55
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State defense vs. Florida State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State opens season with rebuilding Mount St. Mary's
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State offense vs. Florida State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 11
• Raleigh News & Observer — Somebody really likes NC State. Hint: It’s the College Football Playoff committee
• Raleigh News & Observer — Torin Dorn gets it done for NC State in opener
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s DJ Funderburk slams in two in victory over Mount St. Mary’s
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts: ‘What a good game for us’
• Raleigh News & Observer — To open a season of small ball, NC State goes big, if only for a tantalizing moment
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Mount St. Mary’s in season-opener
• Greensboro News-Record — Phenon Hoop Report's National High School Showcase returns to Greensboro
• Winston-Salem Journal —Wake Forest turns to Jamie Newman at quarterback
• Winston-Salem Journal —5 things to know about Wake Forest’s opponent: N.C. State
• Winston-Salem Journal — WSSU running back Farrell Murchison, now cancer-free, received a greeting from teammates he won't forget Saturday in surprise visit to locker room
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: New-look Wolfpack debuts with impressive 50-point victory
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack presses past Mount St. Mary’s
• GoPack.com — Dorn’s Career Night Leads Pack Past Mountaineers in Season Opener
• Technician — Women’s soccer set to host NCAA Tournament
• Technician — Women’s basketball aims to repeat success
• Technician — Pack needs defense to step up against Wake Forest
• Technician — Dorn, dominant second half lead Pack to season-opening win
• Technician — Gallaspy set to lead Wolfpack against Demon Deacons
• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode 10: Getting ready for hoops
• GoPack.com — Parking Info For Thursday Night's Football Game
• GoPack.com — Hidlay Named Co-ACC Wrestler of the Week
Tweets of the day
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/KtBSSQF1kd— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 7, 2018
WE'RE HOSTING!!!— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) November 5, 2018
For the second straight year we'll host the NCAA First Round, and will welcome Northwestern to Raleigh
Date and time to be announced later today#gopackbaby pic.twitter.com/IV5kzEhDcV
The @CFBPlayoff committee loves NC State but the Wolfpack still needs a few more breaks to make a major bowl game .. https://t.co/sdvYEkt27z pic.twitter.com/R5w2ZztFoC— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 7, 2018
Breaking: Feds give NCAA go-ahead to begin investigations based off information in corruption criminal cases. With @PeteThamel and @DanWetzel https://t.co/4FE98Es89x— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) November 7, 2018
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook