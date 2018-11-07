Fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn set a new career-high with 28 points. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Quick hits and notes from NC State’s season-opening 105-55 win over Mount St. Mary’s in in front of an announced crowd of 13,632 fans at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Play of the game Mount St. Mary’s was proving peskier than expected, trailing 51-43 with 14:31 left in the game when NC State redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels starting driving from near the top of the key. Standing on the left wing was junior guard Markell Johnson, holding both hands in the air to signal he was wide open for a three-pointer. Daniels flicked him a no-look to Johnson who promptly nailed the three. Mount St. Mary’s would never be within single digits again. Highlight of the game With 16:38 left in the contest, Johnson was just across half court when he threw up a perfect alley-oop pass to fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn for a two-handed dunk, putting the Wolfpack up 47-36. Player of the game Dorn seemed like a lock to get a double-double early in the second half but ended up falling one rebound short. That would a second straight double-double carrying over from last season when Dorn ended the year with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the first round NCAA Tournament loss to Seton Hall. That’s about the only thing to be nitpicky about with Dorn’s performance. He finished with a career-high 28 points, topping the 26 he had last year in a win over Bryant and as a freshman at Charlotte against Western Kentucky. Dorn made 4 of 7 three-pointers along the way, one off his personal best for most threes made in a game that he had against St. Joseph’s in 2016. He also tied his career-high with three steals.

Meet the newcomers There are a lot of them. Here is a rundown of how they all did in their first ever action for the Wolfpack. • UNC Wilmington transfer and redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce started and had the luxury of scoring the first points of the season for the Wolfpack. He finished with 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and also had seven rebounds and matched his career-high with four steals. • Utah transfer and redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels started but struggled with his shot, making just 4 of 12 overall and 1 of 6 three-pointers, en route to 10 points and six rebounds. • Samford graduate transfer and redshirt junior post Wyatt Walker joined the starting lineup that also included Dorn and Johnson, and Walker is quickly proving to be a fan favorite. He had five points, six rebounds and four assists. • Missouri transfer and sophomore guard Blake Harris was the first player off the bench and had eight points, four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes. He also made his first collegiate three-pointer, shooting 1 for 3 from long range. Harris was 0 for 7 on threes in 14 games for Missouri last season. • Redshirt sophomore post DJ Funderburk, a junior college import who started his career at Ohio State, joined Harris in playing the most minutes off the bench (20). He made all four of his shot attempts and finished with nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. Funderburk was 7-for-7 shooting in the exhibition last week against Chowan. • Florida International graduate transfer and fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett played 14 minutes and finished with five points and two rebounds. He also blocked a shot and had a steal on defense. • Freshman forward Jericole Helems played nine minutes and made his one three-point attempt for his first career points. He also had two rebounds. • Freshman post player Ian Steere was the last player to come off the bench and played the final five minutes of the game. He made both of his shots and had four points and four boards. Tale of two halves With so many new parts trying to gel together, head coach Kevin Keatts said after the game he was not surprised that the Pack started slow and finished strong. The differences between first and second half were pretty dramatic.

First Half vs. Second Half Stat First Half Second Half Points NC State 40, Mount St. Mary's 30 NC State 65, Mount St. Mary's 25 FG% NC State 45.9, Mount St. Mary's 35.5 NC State 64.9, Mount St. Mary's 39.9 3FG% NC State 22.2, Mount St. Mary's 42.9 NC State 61.5, Mount St. Mary's 14.3 Rebounding NC State 23, Mount St. Mary's 21 NC State 29, Mount St. Mary's 9