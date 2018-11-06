Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 11
On this edition of The Chuck Amato Show, the former head coach of the Wolfpack (and former Florida State assistant) and host James Curle discuss the win against the Seminoles and take a quick look at Wake Forest in the first segment.
Then in the second segment, they talk about the other sport Chuck excelled in — wrestling.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
