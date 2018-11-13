The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Tuesday, Nov. 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 12
• The Wolfpacker — Ian Steere will transfer from NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State welcomes in-state foe UNC Asheville on Tuesday
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren saw a breakdown in fundamentals in loss to Wake Forest
• Raleigh News and Observer — ACC power rankings: NC State opponent Louisville shows how quickly things can change
• Raleigh News and Observer — UNC, Duke, NC State among 9 ACC teams to play in NCAA Men’s Soccer Championships
• Burlington Times-News — NC State men try to keep perfect slate vs. UNC Asheville
• WRAL.com — Duke, NC State both represented in ACC’s Players of the Week
• WRAL.com — NC State, Duke and bowl competition
• Technician — Beverly makes season debut as Wolfpack cruises past Hawks
• Technician — Doeren: ‘Adversity creates opportunities as a leader’
• Technician — Steere to transfer from NC State
• Technician — Wolfpack looks to redeem itself against Heels
• Technician — Grading a disappointing loss for NC State football vs. Wake Forest
• Technician — Wolfpack to face Asheville seeking third straight win to open season
• Technician — Pack Pros: Samuels scores first touchdown to highlight Pack’s strong weekend
• GoPack.com — Pack hosts UNC Asheville on Tuesday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to host Campbell in first round of NCAA Championship
• GoPack.com — Harmon named ACC Receiver of the Week
• GoPack.com — Vazaios honored as ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
• GoPack.com — NC State partners with Interfaith Food Shuttle to Pack the Pantry
Tweets of the day
My decision to transfer has nothing to do with playing time or any animosity towards Coach Keatts, the staff, or my teammates. My choice is strictly personal and I appreciate everything State has done for me.— ⚫️ (@notorious21_) November 13, 2018
The ACC announced that the NC State at UNC game Nov. 24 will be a 12:20 kickoff and televised by Raycom.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 12, 2018
Future NC State hoops opponent:https://t.co/KJX127GAsn— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 12, 2018
Amazing Stat: NC State's DJ Funderburk is a perfect 9-9 from the field this season in 38 minutes of action. Averaging 11.0 PPG and 5.5 RPG. Former Ohio State big man.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 12, 2018
We are in ... and WE ARE HOSTING!— NC State MSOC 🐺⚽️ (@PackMensSoccer) November 12, 2018
We will host Campbell on Thursday evening at 7 pm in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Championship! #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/GUqH2V8MDK
Always an honor for us to participate in the Veterans Day run along with @NCState Army ROTC...thank you to all who serve 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GxaC8TxEBd— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) November 12, 2018
A show of honor & respect to our veterans & military. A quote we should all take heed to “ Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, & handed on for them to do the same “ pic.twitter.com/IQwPkMcfwa— Elliott Avent (@Elliott_Avent) November 12, 2018
Get Guzzo and Amato in the same room, magic happens. Good listen! https://t.co/h3latc47SX— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) November 13, 2018
#RankingsTuesday— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) November 13, 2018
7 ranked by @FloWrestling (5 in top-10)
6 ranked by @InterMat (5 in top-10)#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/N2MYgITjkP
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook