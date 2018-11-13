Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 08:54:18 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 12

• The Wolfpacker — Ian Steere will transfer from NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State welcomes in-state foe UNC Asheville on Tuesday

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren saw a breakdown in fundamentals in loss to Wake Forest

• Raleigh News and Observer — ACC power rankings: NC State opponent Louisville shows how quickly things can change

• Raleigh News and Observer — UNC, Duke, NC State among 9 ACC teams to play in NCAA Men’s Soccer Championships

• Burlington Times-News — NC State men try to keep perfect slate vs. UNC Asheville

• WRAL.com — Duke, NC State both represented in ACC’s Players of the Week

• WRAL.com — NC State, Duke and bowl competition

• Technician — Beverly makes season debut as Wolfpack cruises past Hawks

• Technician — Doeren: ‘Adversity creates opportunities as a leader’

• Technician — Steere to transfer from NC State

• Technician — Wolfpack looks to redeem itself against Heels

• Technician — Grading a disappointing loss for NC State football vs. Wake Forest

• Technician — Wolfpack to face Asheville seeking third straight win to open season

• Technician — Pack Pros: Samuels scores first touchdown to highlight Pack’s strong weekend

• GoPack.com — Pack hosts UNC Asheville on Tuesday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to host Campbell in first round of NCAA Championship

• GoPack.com — Harmon named ACC Receiver of the Week

• GoPack.com — Vazaios honored as ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

• GoPack.com — NC State partners with Interfaith Food Shuttle to Pack the Pantry

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}