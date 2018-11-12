Change can happen suddenly in college football. There’s no better example than this Saturday’s game at Louisville between the Cardinals and NC State.

On Sunday, Louisville fired head coach Bobby Petrino, who just two years ago was coaching quarterback Lamar Jackson to a Heisman Trophy and had the Cardinals in contention for a College Football Playoff bid with a 9-1 record and a No. 3 ranking in the polls before a three-game slide closed the season.

Now, in the Cardinals’ first season of the post-Jackson era, Louisville is 2-8 overall and 0-7 in the ACC, and Petrino is out of a job.

Meanwhile, a week ago there was speculation about NC State potentially getting into a New Year’s Six bowl, the top destination for those not invited into the four-team CFP. That went by the wayside with a 27-23 loss at home last Thursday to Wake Forest, which entered the game as a 20-point underdog.

NC State sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren knows all too well the sudden swings in his sport, although he would also argue that it is not exclusive to college football but rather life in general.

“Last week everyone is patting us on the back, and this week they are burying us,” Doeren noted. “That’s the game we coach and play. As a coach, you realize that I get it, I understand it. It’s what I signed up for.”

The firing of Petrino and Lorenzo Ward’s elevation from safeties coach to interim head coach has Doeren and his staff flying into the game Saturday a bit blind. Doeren said it would be a “feel-it-out game.”

“There’s a lot going on down there, and we have no idea of how that is going to impact the football team,” Doeren said. “All I am going to do is watch the film and look at their players and their schemes. We’ll have to do some adjusting on game day, there’s no doubt.

“You just don’t know what that’s going to be without Bobby calling the plays.”

Thus this week will be an ideal time to work on self-improvement following a breakdown in fundamentals in the loss to the Demon Deacons.

“Our basic fundamentals and the fundamentals of football — blocking, catching, tackling, running, breaking tackles, beating blocks, all those little things that we drill and drill ,which looked good for us the week before in the Florida State game — didn’t look good for us in that football game,” Doeren observed. “I told the players [Sunday] it’s about getting back to basics and fundamentals.”

Specifically, two areas were problematic. One was dropped passes. Doreen counted five. Meanwhile Wake had four explosive passing plays with two of them being difficult catches. Doeren noted that was a difference-maker.

He also saw too many breakdowns on the line of scrimmage in the run-blocking game, citing 11 of 29 runs were tackled in the backfield. Part of that could be injuries catching up to the team.

Coming out of the Clemson game, Doeren had to do a first in his coaching career and practice some guys without pads so that they could be ready for the ensuing game, thus limiting the number of available players on the line of scrimmage to a bare minimum in practice. He felt like it did not impact the loss at Syracuse or win versus Florida State, but on a short week may have factored into the Pack’s performance against WFU.

“After three weeks of it, really two and a half because we didn’t get many practices for Wake, you could see it on the line of scrimmage in that game,” Doeren stated.

While Doeren said that the extra two days after a Thursday game help with healing up, he was not going to reveal anything about the overall health of the team going into Saturday’s game.

You can listen to Doeren’s full press conference below or watch the video at the top of the story.