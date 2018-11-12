The two were expected to meet again Monday, and Steere announced during the evening on Twitter his intention to transfer.

Freshman center Ian Steere was not in attendance Saturday when NC State routed Maryland Eastern Shore 95--49. The 6-9, 261-pounder from Fayetteville (N.C.) Northwood Temple met with Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts on Friday to determine his future. Sources indicated then that Steere’s name was entered into the NCAA’s new notification of transfer system.

My decision to transfer has nothing to do with playing time or any animosity towards Coach Keatts, the staff, or my teammates. My choice is strictly personal and I appreciate everything State has done for me.

Rivals.com ranked Steere at No. 138 overall in the country in the class of 2018. He originally verbally committed to Creighton, but then backed out on the Bluejays and zeroed in on NC State.

Steere was the last player to check in against Chowan in the exhibition game and against Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener last Tuesday. He had four points and four rebounds in five minutes of action against Mount St. Mary’s.

Without Steere, the Wolfpack don’t have a third post player this season. Freshman Jericole Hellems would be the third guy, but at 6-7 and 198 pounds, he’d have trouble against ACC centers on defense. NC State will need redshirt junior Wyatt Walker and redshirt sophomore Funderburk to remain healthy and avoid foul trouble.

Funderburk played well Saturday, making all five shots for 13 points and five board after connecting on all four of his field goal attempts for nine points, six rebounds and three blocks in the opener.

“He [Funderburk] has been good for us,” Keatts said. “He is a young man, and I’ve said this before, he can guard the one through five. He can make shots, he’s long and he can rebound the basketball.”

Walker, a grad transfer from Samford, has averaged 6.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while starting both games. He is also a strong passer and tied for third on the team with five assists.