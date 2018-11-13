Ticker
Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 12

Suqg5hae4bdv8fqrpw9k
James Curle

Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle discuss what went wrong against Wake Forest and facing a team (like Louisville) that's recently undergone a coaching change.

Then, the two are joined by former NC State wrestling coach and good friend of Chuck, Bob Guzzo, to discuss Wolfpack wrestling.

You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.


{{ article.author_name }}