Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 12
Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle discuss what went wrong against Wake Forest and facing a team (like Louisville) that's recently undergone a coaching change.
Then, the two are joined by former NC State wrestling coach and good friend of Chuck, Bob Guzzo, to discuss Wolfpack wrestling.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
