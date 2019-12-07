The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 7
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Offensive players
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's Ikem Okwonu earns PFF freshman All-American honor
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Defensive players
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State hopes trip to Wake Forest isn’t another visit to the abyss
• GoPack.com — Pack Heads to Wake Forest for December ACC Contest
• GoPack.com — Hayden and Trent Hidlay Both Reach Semifinals at Cliff Keen
Tweets of the day
It’s & honor to say congrats to @dmimms34 & @djones035 for being named our Swole Patrol Players of the Year & to our entire Swole Patrol. There are things that I ask of our players at all times and it’s ATTITUDE & EFFORT. They exemplify everything these 2 words stand for & more. pic.twitter.com/ITZW130oKC— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) December 6, 2019
Blake Harris finds a home:https://t.co/kEKMmuIciu— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 6, 2019
NC State freshman left tackle Ikem Ekwonu gets first-team all-freshman honors.https://t.co/wIL6wcXNk4— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 6, 2019
——
