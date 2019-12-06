NC State freshman left tackle Ikem Okwonu was named first-team freshman All-American by PFF, and freshman linebacker Drake Thomas was named third team and freshman running back Zonovan Knight got honorable mention.

NC State was forced into a youth movement due to injures and three freshmen earned accolades from Pro Football Focus on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 298-pound Ekwonu of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, who was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2019, took advantage of injuries this past season to senior Tyrone Riley and junior Justin Witt. He started the last seven games and entered the UNC loss with 34 pancakes and two sacks allowed.



Ekwonu was the first true freshman to start at tackle since former five-star prospect Rob Crisp in 2010.

Knight rushed 136 times for 745 yards and five touchdowns in seven starts, while battling some nagging injuries during the season. He caught seven passes for 45 yards, but also lost three fumbles. His role increased after sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr. was limited to seven games due to injury.

The former Rivals.com four-star prospect originally committed to Duke, but later switched to NC State. The Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash standout scored on his first NC State carry in the season opener against East Carolina. He rushed for over 100 yards in three different games, including a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in the 55-10 loss vs. Clemson on Nov. 9.

Thomas had 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception this season. Thomas had a season-high eight tackles and 1.5 sacks at Wake Forest on Nov. 2, and he got his interception at West Virginia on Sept. 14.

The 6-0, 236-pound Thomas of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage, who is the younger brother of redshirt sophomore wide receiver Thayer Thomas, was a Rivals.com three-star prospect. He ended up starting three games after injuries struck linebackers Isaiah Moore and Louis Acceus.