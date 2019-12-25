The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 25
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star running back Will Shipley junior year highlights
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: NC State recruits at John Wall Holiday Invitational
• Charlotte Observer — Who made the 2019 All-Charlotte Observer high school football team?
• Charlotte Observer — The 2019 All-Observer offensive team
• Charlotte Observer — The 2019 All-Observer defensive team
• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com Basketball: Scouting the HAECO Invitational
• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com All-Area: Football 2019
• Winston-Salem Journal — All Northwest football: Journal picks for the region's top high school players
• Wilmington Star-News — All-Area Football Offense: Stanley dazzles in lone season with New Hanover
• Wilmington Star-News — All-Area Football Defense: McCray sets the tone at West Brunswick
• Technician — Pack Pros NFL: Hines scorches Panthers, Wilson and Rivers come up short at home
Tweets of the day
Highest run-blocking grades, ACC tackles:— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) December 23, 2019
1. Ikem Ekwonu, NC State: 85.0
2. Mekhi Becton, Louisville: 78.8
3. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech: 77.5
4. Jackson Carman, Clemson: 76.1
5. Tyler Haycraft, Louisville: 71.8
——
