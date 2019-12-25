News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-25 08:48:08 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 25

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Four-star running back Will Shipley junior year highlights

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: NC State recruits at John Wall Holiday Invitational

• Charlotte Observer — Who made the 2019 All-Charlotte Observer high school football team?

• Charlotte Observer — The 2019 All-Observer offensive team

• Charlotte Observer — The 2019 All-Observer defensive team

• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com Basketball: Scouting the HAECO Invitational

• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com All-Area: Football 2019

• Winston-Salem Journal — All Northwest football: Journal picks for the region's top high school players

• Wilmington Star-News — All-Area Football Offense: Stanley dazzles in lone season with New Hanover

• Wilmington Star-News — All-Area Football Defense: McCray sets the tone at West Brunswick

• Technician — Pack Pros NFL: Hines scorches Panthers, Wilson and Rivers come up short at home


Tweets of the day

——

