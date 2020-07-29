The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 35
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 29 marks 35 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 35— Sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott
Career: NC State linebacker Jaylon Scott enters the 2020 season as a sophomore after seeing action in six games last season as a true freshman.
The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder recorded 10 tackles (four solo, six assisted) in 80 defensive snaps. He was also credited with one quarterback hurry and one pass broken up.
Bio: Scott comes from Shelby High in Shelby (N.C.).
Listed as a three-star outside linebacker at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds out of high school, Scott was ranked No. 50 nationally for his position and No. 30 in the state of North Carolina.
He picked the Wolfpack over notable offers from Clemson, North Carolina, Duke and Colorado among others.
Scott helped Shelby High win two 2AA State Championships at Carter-Finley Stadium, the first as a sophomore and the second as a senior.
He finished his high school career with 269 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and four interceptions. He was also selected to play in the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game.
Fun Fact: Scott is a Science, Technology and Society major at NC State.
