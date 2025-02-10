Published Feb 10, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 10
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

Raleigh News & Observer —Big win in enemy territory: Three takeaways from NC State women’s basketball’s win at FSU

Charlotte Observer — NC Independent Schools Athletic Association releases its 2025 basketball playoff bracket

Greensboro News-Record — NCISAA boys and girls basketball playoff brackets released

Technician — Laki shines in No. 19 NC State women’s tennis’ 5-2 win over Old Dominion

Technician — No. 20 NC State gymnastics takes care of Pittsburgh in annual Pink Meet

Technician — Fritton, Willadsen’s potential return to form could define NC State baseball’s season

GoPack.com — Pack Scores Season-High 97 Points for Ranked Road Win Over Florida State

GoPack.com — No. 20 NC State Picks Up Win Over Pitt in Pink Meet

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE