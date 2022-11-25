NC State is hoping to spoil North Carolina's Senior Day and delay the Tar Heels from having a 10-win season.

The build-up for this game has gone on all season, but few imagined that NC State would have such quarterback issues. The Wolfpack played Charleston Southern walk-on senior transfer Jack Chambers and redshirt freshman Ben Finley last Saturday in the 25-10 loss at Louisville.

North Carolina had a touted quarterback race last spring and summer, but once the season started it has been all Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman and UNC legacy has been discussed as a Heisman Trophy contender the last two months of the season.

NC State (7-4) plays at North Carolina (9-2) at 3:30 p.m. today on ABC.