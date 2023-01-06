It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• A breakdown on new offensive coordinator Robert Anae and offensive line coach Garett Tujague, and potential Virginia transfers such as quarterback Brennan Armstrong and offensive lineman Logan Taylor by Brad Franklin of CavsCorner.com.

• A look at the potential two-deep depth chart for next year's football team, with plenty of conjecture.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



