NC State concluded its season with a disappointing 16-12 loss to Maryland at the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Wolfpack finished 8-5 and will likely not be ranked when the final polls come out. NC State missed several starters and reserves and ended the year with little identity on offense, resulting in not getting a touchdown.

NC State senior nose tackle Cory Durden walks off the field with coach Dave Doeren after the Wolfpack's 16-12 loss vs. Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (USA Today Sports photos)

Most important play

A lot of different moments, but NC State’s stalled drive at the Maryland two-yard line had a lot of symbolic meaning. Redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley threw three straight passes to go from the NCSU 37-yard line to the Maryland two-yard line. It was easily the best passing drive of the game. Finley threw three more passes at the two-yard line, but all were easily incompletions and the Wolfpack settled for a 19-yard field to make it 10-6 with 4:37 left in the second quarter.

Three game balls

1. Outside linebacker Drake Thomas Thomas played his last NCSU game and he was impressive from start to finish. He had 11 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss. Thomas' ability to take advantage of his blitz opportunities will be missed next year. 2. Safety Tanner Ingle Ingle brought the lumber in run support, and battled through a nagging leg injury that caused him to depart the game three different times. He finished with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. 3. Middle linebacker Isaiah Moore Moore ended his decorated NC State career in tying for the team lead with 11 tackles — three solo stops and eight assists — and he added 1.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Key statistic advantage

NC State went 5 of 18 on third downs, while Maryland went 10 of 21 in the game. It helped lead to a major time of possession advantage, with Maryland controlling 35:34 of the clock.

What NC State did well

The NC State defense and special teams came through, but just didn't any help from the offense, leading to four field goals from decorated senior kicker Christopher Dunn. NC State finished with four sacks and held Maryland to 41 carries for just 76 yards. Taulia Tagovailoa sometimes created something out of nothing, but also ran himself into trouble too. He finished with 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Punter Caden Noonkester had seven punts for 41.0 yards and a long of 52 to continue his strong punting. Maryland got pressure on him a couple of times.

What needs improvement

Where do we start on the offensive side of the ball? NC State lost running back Michael Allen to a likely concussion early in the first quarter after he caught a screen pass, and that led to a chain reaction. NC State rushed 18 times for 27 yards, with former Maryland commit Jordan Houston leading the Wolfpack with nine rushes for 14 yards. Former walk-on Demarcus Jones II played, and caught a 27-yard screen pass, and redshirt sophomore Delbert Mimms III started the second half. The Wolfpack had four pass plays for 20 yards and the glaring lack of a No. 1 receiver was compounded. NCSU spread the ball around to five wide receivers, two tight ends and three running backs, but the offense lacked explosion. Freshman wide receiver Octavian Smith flashed his immense potential and had a 41-yard kickoff return to the UMD 47-yard line. It helped set up a 42-yard field goal from Chad Ryland that tied the game at 3-3 in the first quarter.