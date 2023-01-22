NC State men’s basketball sophomore guard Terquavion Smith reported neck and elbow pain and had numbness in his right arm after a foul midway through the second half of Saturday's game at North Carolina. Due to the report of neck pain, medical procedure required the use of a backboard and stretcher to move him. Smith was taken to UNC Medical Center and all X-rays taken Saturday night were negative. He was released from the hospital and returned to Raleigh. Smith’s playing status is day-to-day.

NC State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith was released from the hospital and is "day-to-day." (USA Today Sports photos)

Smith exited the game with 9:30 remaining. He finished shooting 5 of 15 from the field for 12 points and one assist. UNC pulled away to win 80-69. NC State (15-5 overall) hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday, and play at Wake Forest on Saturday. Smith leads the ACC in scoring at 18.7 points per game and ranks in the top-five in the ACC in assists, steals and three-pointers made. The Greenville, N.C., native has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List and was recently named a Midseason Third-Team All-American by The Sporting News.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGZpbmUgYXBwcmVjaWF0ZSBhbGwgdGhlIHByYXllcnMgYW5k IGNvbmNlcm4g4p2k77iPPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGVycXVhdmlvbiBTbWl0aCAo QFRnZXRzYnVja3NzMjMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGdldHNidWNrc3MyMy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNzAxNTQyNjA0NjczODQzMz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=