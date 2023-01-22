Terquavion Smith says he is fine, 'day-to-day'
NC State men’s basketball sophomore guard Terquavion Smith reported neck and elbow pain and had numbness in his right arm after a foul midway through the second half of Saturday's game at North Carolina.
Due to the report of neck pain, medical procedure required the use of a backboard and stretcher to move him. Smith was taken to UNC Medical Center and all X-rays taken Saturday night were negative. He was released from the hospital and returned to Raleigh.
Smith’s playing status is day-to-day.
Smith exited the game with 9:30 remaining. He finished shooting 5 of 15 from the field for 12 points and one assist. UNC pulled away to win 80-69.
NC State (15-5 overall) hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday, and play at Wake Forest on Saturday.
Smith leads the ACC in scoring at 18.7 points per game and ranks in the top-five in the ACC in assists, steals and three-pointers made.
The Greenville, N.C., native has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List and was recently named a Midseason Third-Team All-American by The Sporting News.
