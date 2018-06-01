WAKE FOREST — Class of 2019 linebacker Drake Thomas was dubbed the recruit NC State had to land.

Mission accomplished for the Wolfpack. The 6-foot, 225-pound Thomas verbally committed to NC State on Friday in front of family, friends and classmates at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High. The Rivals.com three-star prospect is ranked as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country and No. 18 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2019.

Thomas picked NC State over Alabama, Charlotte, Clemson, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He’ll be able to play with his older brother Thayer Thomas, who is a redshirt freshman wide receiver that the Wolfpack placed on scholarship following a productive spring semester.

Thomas played under former NC State defensive back Dewayne Washington last year at Heritage, and alongside future Wolfpack players Ricky Person Jr., a running back, and defensive end Joseph Boletepeli. He had 112 tackles (51 solo), one sack, three caused fumbles and three interceptions last year for the 12-2 Huskies.

Thomas is the sixth member of NC State’s class of 2019, five of which are from the state of North Carolina. He joins fellow linebacker Jaylon Scott, a three-star prospect from Shelby (N.C.) High.