Thomas Davis Jr. was always going to be recognized for his name, but is carving out his own niche with his play and college recruitment.

Davis has grown to 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and has six offers already in the class of 2026. The budding Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High athlete has been offered by NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Campbell, Charlotte and Connecticut. The Wolfpack pulled the trigger June 24.