MEBANE — Mebane (N.C.) Eastern Alamance sophomore running back Tyrek Samuel burst on to the scene this season.

Samuel set a school record with six touchdowns — five rushing and one receiving — in a 42-27 win over Ramseur (N.C.) Eastern Randolph in the season opener Aug. 19. Two games later he believes he set the school record with 283 rushing yards on 23 carries in a 41-35 win over Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford on Sept. 2. He topped 200 yards in the first three games.