Sophomore guard Kamyrn Kitchen and the Patriots are 21-2 going into Friday’s home game against Matthews (N.C.) Butler. Coach Lauren Galvani has been the architect and players like Kitchen are getting the chance to thrive. The team was 3-63 in the three years prior to Galvani’s arrival in 2015.

CHARLOTTE — There was a time when Charlotte (N.C.) Independence struggled to reach four wins in a season.

The 5-foot-10 Kitchen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists per game this season. She’s shooting 36 percent on her three-pointers, going 58 of 159.

“I’ve just learned so much about my game playing for Independence and Team Curry [traveling team],” said Kitchen, 16. “I’ve gained more confidence on the court.”

The college scholarship offers are starting to come in, along with some unofficial visits. It remains to be seen if she becomes a priority for NC State women’s basketball, but her play has helped put her on the radar of high majors in the region. One person thought with a little bit of a growth spurt, she could “pick her college” one day.

“I like their [NC State’s] pace and how athletic they are,” Kitchen said. “I like watching them play with their speed and their outside shooting.”

Kitchen is in no rush to pick a college, but will be enjoying some unofficial visits, including to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

“I love it and it’s so much fun,” Kitchen said. “I get to meet all the coaches and players. It’s dope. I see what they do on a day-to-day basis.”

Kitchen is particularly hoping to see college practices.

“I can see how they run things and how their practices go,” Kitchen said. “The practices feel like the best part.”

Syracuse offered Jan. 25, and the Orange joined Boston College, Pittsburgh, Penn State, North Carolina-Greensboro, North Carolina-Wilmington, VCU, Rhode Island, James Madison, Furman, Temple, Western Carolina, Elon, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Winthrop, Buffalo, South Carolina-Upstate, East Tennessee State and Monmouth. Her tally of 20 offers will sure to grow this spring and summer with Team Curry traveling squad on the Under Armour circuit.

“It is a privilege to get those offers like that,” Kitchen said. “It always makes me happy for coaches to believe in me this young. It does make me happy.”

Louisville coach Jeff Walz stopped by practice thanks to playing at Wake Forest this past month. North Carolina, Marquette, Alabama, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Villanova, Indiana and Clemson have also been tracking Kitchen.

“If a school watched her play, they would love her,” Galvani said. “She’s confident when she’s out there. She looks like she’s having fun, and is having fun. She can create her own shot and makes the right play. Her IQ is really good.”

Galvani sees her getting better defensively over time and that her passing is underrated due to her ability as a shooter.

“She’s lanky, but she’s going to fill out and she just turned 16,” Galvani said.

Charlotte Catholic and junior center Blanca Thomas, who is an NC State target, and Independence are in the same conference. Both games have been battles this season, with the Patriots winning by a combined five points. Last year, the Cougars won all three after moving into the conference.

The two could be on a collision course for round III in the league tournament. Like the previous two meetings, college coaches will likely come to see Thomas and Kitchen play.

“Those games were really intense,” said Kitchen, who had 19 points in both wins. “Blanca and I are close friends of the court. We played AAU together when I was in the eighth grade.”