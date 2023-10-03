“We had more time to spend with the coaches and the players,” Jones said. “I was able to have a great time with the coaches and the team.”

Jones had been to NC State unofficially in the past, but she enjoyed taking in the Louisville at NCSU football game and learning more about coach Wes Moore’s program. The Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt High standout was offered by the Wolfpack on Aug. 3, 2021, and is currently ranked No. 17 overall by ESPN"s HoopGurlz recruiting.

Talented senior point guard Zamareya Jones has methodically visited her final five colleges, with NC State this past weekend.

Freshman center Mallory Collier and senior wing Madison Hayes were her hosts for the weekend. She enjoyed being on the sideline before the football game Friday.

“I had never been on the sidelines before,” Jones said. “I was watching the team warmup. It was cool and the game was great.

“I’d have people say ‘NC State is the move.’ Both of them [Collier and Hayes] had played on FBC United.”

Jones was joined by her parents, two sisters and her nephew at NC State.

“Of course they loved it and it’s close to home,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, it will be my decision, but my family will have input too.”

Jones has a final five of NC State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Mississippi State. Each program has someone she used to play with Under Armour-sponsored FBC United traveling team.

It was important to Jones to see coaches from her list watching her play during the July evaluation period.

“With the visits, you eat a lot and go to football games,” Jones said. “I was watching how the teams get along with each other, and how they groove and act.”

Jones averaged 38.9 points, 7.0 assists, 5.4 steals, and 4.6 rebounds per game for 27-3 North Pitt. She shot 45 percent from three-point range, making 99 of 221 from beyond the arc. Jones has been working on her floater game in the lane and North Pitt will have a challenging schedule.

“It’s very important,” said Jones about having offensive freedom. “Wherever I go, I’m going to be me regardless. I won’t go to a school where the coach doesn’t give me the freedom to play.”

NC State has freshman point guard Zoe Brooks, but the haven’t landed any class of 2024 commits yet. NCSU assistant coach Nikki West has been the primary recruiter on Jones.

“Coach Moore is like every coach and says to come to NC State,” Jones said. “He wants me at the one and be the point guard. Basically, to run the team.

“At the end of the day, it will be on how much I play and how I mesh with the coaches.”

With the visits over, Jones figures she’ll make her college decision at some point in the next month.

“I just have to figure it out and be patient and make the right decision,” Jones said. “I don’t want to go somewhere and be uncomfortable and transfer. I’ll be doing the pro’s and con’s of each school.”