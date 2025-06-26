Premium content
Published Jun 26, 2025
Senior WR Jaire Richburg felt appreciated by NC State
Jacey Zembal
Senior wide receiver Jaire Richburg had an old fashioned recruitment that by the time he signs will have covered two years.

Richburg picked NC State over Virginia Tech, Penn State and others, capping quite a journey for the Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth standout. Richburg had played organized football before high school, but went to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian his freshman year with designs of being a future Division I shooting guard.

Richburg played with CP3 traveling team organization and the group won the prestigious 15s division title at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.

