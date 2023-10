NC State made the move Monday to switch from senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong to sophomore MJ Morris for the Marshall game Saturday. Doeren hopes that Morris, who has 2 1/2 games of experience, will provide a spark for an offense that came undone in the second half against Louisville last Friday. NC State fell 13-10 to UL and didn't score a point in the second half.

NC State sophomore quarterback MJ Morris was named the starter for Saturday's game against Marshall. (Paula Green Jones/The Wolfpack Central)

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder went 52-of-86 passing for 648 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception a year ago. He rushed 49 times for 88 yards and one touchdown. He suffered a season-ending knee injury and his last game was against Boston College on Nov. 12, 2022. Morris took part in the spring game April 8, and below is a look at all the throws and runs he was involved in.