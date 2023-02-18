North Carolina plays at NC State at 1 p.m. Sunday at PNC Arena on ESPN. The Tar Heels won the first matchup 80-69 on Jan. 21 in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels, who are 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the ACC, is squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, and have a No. 45 NET Basketball Ranking. UNC is 7-1 in Quad 2 contests.

North Carolina is 0-9 this season in Quadrant I games for the Net Basketball Rankings.

North Carolina returned four starters from last year’s squad that reached the NCAA title game.

Northwestern power forward transfer Pete Nance joined the crew, but the chemistry has been off this season. Senior center Armando Bacot has been a force in the middle, and junior point guard R.J. Davis has done a good job of playing off of him.

Junior shooting guard Caleb Love has good scoring numbers at 17.0 points per game, but is shooting just 38.7 percent from the field. Senior small forward Rechon “Leaky” Black is a quality defender at 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds.

Rankings

North Carolina is No. 45 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 38.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tar Heels ranked No. 40 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 35.

KenPom.com has North Carolina at No. 36, and NCSU is at No. 43.

RealtimeRPI.com has North Carolina ranked No. 31 in the country, and NC State is No. 35.

Shooting

UNC is averaging 78.2 points per game, and are shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 30.6 percent on three-pointers and 73.6 percent at the free-throw line.

Of the regulars, Davis leads the way at 34.3 percent from the arc. He is 46-of-134 from three-point land, and Love has a team-high 58 three-pointers made.

Rebounding

The Tar Heels are averaging 39.3 rebounds per game, and are plus-4.6 for rebounding margin.

Bacot leads the way with an impressive 11.0 rebounds per game, and he has 107 offensive rebounds. Black is second with 6.2 boards a contest.

Defense

UNC are allowing 72.5 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.8 percent on three-pointers.

Bacot has a team-high 27 blocks, with Nance right behind with 23, and Black has 40 steals.

Depth

North Carolina has been stingy with the bench this season, but junior forward Puff Johnson was the lone player to play more than four minutes against Miami. He has battled minor injuries this season.

Post player Jalen Washington, and his freshmen classmates on the perimeter Tyler Nickel and Seth Trimble are options, with Trimble having played in all 26 contests Sophomore wing D’Marco Dunn has also played in 21 games.