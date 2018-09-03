On Aug. 24, Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill hosted an athletic squad from Hunter Huss High in Gastonia, N.C. The Wolfpacker was there to check out Cox Mill three-star defensive end and NC State’s most recent verbal commitment — Terrell Dawkins.

Dawkins picked NC State over Ohio State and Tennessee in August. He is rated the No. 44 prospect in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com.

Here are five observations from the game, which was won by Huss 28-20.