Terrell Dawkins felt right at NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Dawkins is rated the No. 44 player in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com.
As victorious visiting Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss walked off the field following a 28-20 win over Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill High, numerous players stopped to show their appreciation to Cox Mill star defensive end and NC State commit Terrell Dawkins.

That’s probably at least partially explainable by the fact that Dawkins spent much of the final three quarters of the game getting into Huss’ backfield.

