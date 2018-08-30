As victorious visiting Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss walked off the field following a 28-20 win over Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill High, numerous players stopped to show their appreciation to Cox Mill star defensive end and NC State commit Terrell Dawkins.

That’s probably at least partially explainable by the fact that Dawkins spent much of the final three quarters of the game getting into Huss’ backfield.