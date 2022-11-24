NC State will play Dayton at 4 p.m. on ESPN News in the consolation bracket. The Flyers lost 43-42 to slow-paced Wisconsin on Wednesday. Dayton shot just 30.2 percent from the field and were 4 of 27 on three-pointers.

NC State lost 80-74 to No. 3-ranked Kansas on Wednesday, creating a matchup today against 3-2 Dayton in the Battle 4 Atlantic in the Bahamas.

Dayton went 24-10 last year and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10, and fell in the second round of the NIT.

Dayton returns all five starters from last year with post players DaRon Holmes II, a sophomore, and junior Toumani Camara, sophomore point guard Malachi Smith, sophomore shooting guard Kobe Elvis and sophomore small forward R.J. Blakney.

Rankings

Dayton was No. 52 in the NET rankings last season, and NC State was No. 139.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Flyers ranked No. 36 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 58.

KenPom.com has Dayton at No. 37, and NCSU checks in at No. 67.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 58 in the country, and Dayton is 46.

Shooting

The Flyers are averaging 60.2 points per game, and are shooting 39.5 percent from the field, 26.2 percent on three-pointers and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Smith shot 40.0 percent on three-pointers last year, but only took 50 attempts. Elvis shot 36.2 percent from the beyond the arc last year (42 of 116).

Sophomore power forward Mustapha Amzil and freshman small forward Mike Sharavjamts come off the bench and are the Flyers top shooters through five games. The 6-9, 224-pound Amzil is at 40.9 percent on three-pointers and Sharavjamts is at 39.1 percent.

Rebounding

Dayton is averaging 41.0 rebounds per game and have a plus-6.6 rebounding margin. Wisconsin missed 45 shots, giving Dayton a boost in rebounding numbers with 45 boards (11 on the offensive boards).

Camara, a Georgia transfer, has been a monster on the board averaging 12.0 per game, which ranks fourth in the country. He led Dayton in rebounding last year with 6.9 rebounds a game.

Defense

The Flyers are allowing 52.4 points per game, and opponents are shooting 32.6 percent from the field and 25.6 percent on three-pointers.

Holmes blocked 81 shots a year ago and Smith had 59 steals. Holmes has 12 blocks this season in five games.

Depth

Dayton played three players off the bench against Wisconsin, with sophomore Amzil of Finland logging 29 minutes. He hit three three-pointers for nine points and five rebounds. Amzil had 20 points and three three-pointers in the 74-62 win over Southern Methodist on Nov. 11, and has cracked double figures in three games.

The 6-8, 180-pound Sharavjamts was well thought of coming out of high school and is from Mongolia originally. He has scored at least 10 points in three of five games, with 14 points and going 4 of 6 on three-pointers in a 60-52 loss at UNLV on Nov. 15.

Power forward Zimi Nwokeji is 6-7 and 210 pounds, and the sophomore was once a Florida State signee. Key sophomore shooter Koby Brea has only played in one game this season. He shot 42.3 percent on three-pointers last year.