The Wolfpack are 4-2 overall and coming off a 72-52 loss at Ole Miss in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday. Boston College hammered Vanderbilt 80-62 in the Challenge on Wednesday to snap a two-game losing streak. The Eagles had lost to both Colorado State and Loyola of Chicago.

NC State kick-starts its ACC schedule with a game at 5-2 Boston College at 4 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

Boston College went with a youth movement last year under coach Earl Grant.

The team predictably struggled in going 16-17 overall and 9-11 in the ACC, but players such as forwards Prince Aligbe and Devin McGlockton got experience.

Senior center Quinten Post and junior guard Jaeden Zackery have been the building blocks the last two years, and Charleston Southern transfer Claudell Harris has arrived on the wing.

Rankings

Boston College was No. 166 in the NET rankings, and NC State was No. 43 last year.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Eagles ranked No. 106 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 63.

KenPom.com has Boston College at No. 95, and NCSU checks in at No. 75 this season.

RealtimeRPI.com has Boston College was ranked No. 56 in the country, and NC State is No. 133.

Shooting

Boston College is averaging 75.3 points per game and shooting 46.3 percent from the field, 33.6 percent on three-pointers and 83.2 percent on free-throws this season.

Post is shooting lights out on three-pointers at 51.7 percent and Harris is more than capable at 36.8 percent. The other three starters are a combined 5 of 28 on three-pointers.

Rebounding

BC is averaging 36.9 points per game and have a plus-2.8 rebounding margin this season.

Post leads the Eagles with 8.9 rebounds per game, and McGlockton and Aligbe are combining for 10.1 boards a contest.

Defense

The Eagles are holding opposing teams to 69.3 points per game, 37.4 percent on three-pointers and 42.8 percent from the field.

Post is averaging 2.3 blocks per game and McGlockton is chipping in 1.4 blocks a contest. Zackery leads the team with 2.1 steals a contest.

Depth

Boston College has been playing four players off the bench with Mason Madsen and Donald Hand Jr. the main reserves. Madsen is at 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and Hand is 4.3 points per game. NC State recruited Hand, who dad played at Virginia.

Sophomore Armani Mighty is the lone post player off the bench at 6-10 and 240-pounds. Freshman power forward Elijah Strong of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park could also play if needed.