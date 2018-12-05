Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

A crowd of 5,500 watched the game in James T. Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Quick hits and notes from NC State’s easy 100-67 win over Western Carolina in front of 5,500 fans at the Kay Yow Court at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum Wednesday evening. Play of the game After a back-and-forth opening five minutes to the game, NC State began to break it open, and it started around the 14:38 mark when fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn took a nifty pass from redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels on the fast break for an uncontested dunk, giving the Wolfpack a 12-7 lead. Highlight of the game Normally the above-mentioned play of the game would have probably been the highlight of the game, but not long after that, sophomore guard Braxton Beverly threw a behind-the-back pass on the fast break to a trailing freshman forward Jericole Hellems for a dunk, putting NC State up 19-12 with 12:54 to go in the first half. Player of the game This was probably the version of Daniels that NC State fans were hoping/expecting to see. He received the start Wednesday with the slumping Beverly coming off the bench, and Daniels had 21 points in 23 minutes, making 8 of 12 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 three-pointers. That matched his career-high in made threes. It was also a new Wolfpack career-high for him in points, topping the 20 he had against UNC Asheville in the third game of the year. Daniels had not scored in double digits since that contest, and entered Wednesday shooting just 37.5 percent from the field after making 57.1 percent of his shots during his rookie season at Utah. A game overshadowed by the night The primary attraction of the evening was the dedication of the arena of Reynolds Coliseum to legendary former coach Jim Valvano. This was the video shown prior to the game before Valvano’s family and former players took the court to a standing ovation from the crowd.

James T. Valvano Arena! pic.twitter.com/ZGVJeCEVzX — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 6, 2018

A game overshadowed by Kevin Keatts’ wardrobe The red blazer and pants were one thing, but the shoes stole the show. Assistant coach Takayo Siddle actually spotted them. They were not custom-made for Keatts but were actually Gucci loafers that could pass for a NC State-related clothing accessory. Our own Jacey Zembal was able to get a close up of the shoes after the game.

Jacey Zembal