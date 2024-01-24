During that dalliance, McCall talked to NC State coach Dave Doeren and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper and got to know them. It didn’t work out that offseason, but when McCall elected to use his sixth season of college football, the foundation was established, and he picked NC State over Central Florida.

Ultimately, he pulled his name out of the portal and played for former NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck , who was hired as the new coach of the Chanticlears on Dec. 4, 2022.

“When I entered the transfer portal a few months ago, NC State was one of my top schools because I knew I had a relationship with those coaches," McCall said. "It has been a very successful program over the years and Coach Doeren has been here a long time.”

McCall said he knew NC State was the spot for him while doing his official visit, but also officially visited Central Florida to make sure. Both Beck and former NC State assistant quarterbacks coach Kriss Proctor, who was Coastal Carolina's tight ends coach, gave him inside info on what made NC State a good place to transfer too.

"It was awesome to have those conversations with people who had been here in the building," McCall said. "They had nothing but good things to say about NC State."

McCall verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Dec. 13, and the coaching staff made sure he had a lot of weapons around him.

NC State landed Notre Dame center Zeke Correll, Missouri tackle Valen Erickson, Ohio State wide receiver Noah Rogers, Wake Forest wide receiver Wesley Grimes, Connecticut tight end Justin Joly, Oklahoma running back Daylan Smothers and Duke running back Jordan Waters.

“Our expectation is to be in the final 12 at the end of the year,” McCall said. “We want to win the ACC and that will come through a long process this offseason.”

McCall, who plays quarterback like an old school point guard, knows how to spread the love around. He’s also smart enough to take Correll out to a steak dinner. He wants to know his teammates “outside of football.”

“I’m new here and I’m trying to get around the guys more and get to know everybody,” McCall said. “I know the big fellas up front are here to protect me. I’ll do everything I can to take care of them. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms.”

McCall said he’s learning his third offense in three years, but is up for the challenge. He’s already dug into NC State’s play book with offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

“I do know from having to switch systems and switch offenses and take new coaching last year, is going to make this transition easier for me.”

Injuries curtailed this past season under Beck, with McCall suffering a serious concussion after he slid and got hit in the head against Arkansas State on Oct. 21. He threw for 1,919 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, but four of the picks came in a 38-28 loss at Georgia Southern on Sept. 30.

McCall wasn’t able to run the football as effectively in the new offense, tallying 53 carries for 48 yards and a score. He did torch Appalachian State for a career-high 373 passing yards and two scores in a 27-24 win Oct. 10.

Even with missing time due to injuries, McCall has amassed 10,005 career passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, with a 69.9 completion percentage. He added 1,113 rushing yards and 18 scores.

McCall, who attended Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge High, was a little overwhelmed during his time in the portal. He said two FBS schools offered and three FCS programs wanted him out of Porter Ridge, where he ran the triple option. He wasn’t slinging it around like his conference rival — Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell of Waxhaw (N.C.) Sun Valley High.

"I think it hurt my recruiting, but then that is what my high school is good at doing," said McCall, who threw for at least 13 passes in a game three times his senior year with a high of 26. "We had a really dominant offensive line and running backs that thrived in that system. It was awesome to get to Coastal and throw it around a little bit more and the arm talent that I had."

McCall said Coastal Carolina will always be the place that made him into a man. He hopes to show some new wrinkles at NC State.

“Coastal Carolina, my first couple of years, we ran a unique system, and ran the ball a lot and things like that,” McCall said. “This past year, was more of a pro-style spread. Coach Anae’s system is very unique and you don’t see it often. You saw KC [freshman Kevin Concepcion] in the backfield, taking Wildcat snaps, see him out wide and see him in the slot.”