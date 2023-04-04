Anae left the Orange to become the new offensive coordinator at NC State, along with coaching the tight ends and inside receivers. When Armstrong entered the portal, the obvious fit became the Wolfpack.

Armstrong played his first four years for Anae at Virginia, and then latter took over as the offensive coordinator at Syracuse last year. Armstrong remained at UVA and went though a difficult 3-8 campaign with new coach Tony Elliott , and essentially a brand new offensive line, plus a few new receiving targets.

New NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong remembers a time where he wasn’t always in the good graces of offensive coordinator Robert Anae .

“It has been pretty seamless,” Armstrong said. “I think one of the reasons I came to NC State was how easy the transition would be for the group of guys here for the offense.”

Armstrong has been a leader in helping his teammates learn the new intricacies of the offense.

“Right now, we are just working on the little things,” Armstrong said. “We are trying to get that chemistry built for spring ball. We are trying to get back that firepower that this place needs.”

Armstrong considered a few other colleges, but was quickly sold on NC State.

“I felt this was the best place for me and Coach [Dave] Doeren had the best culture here,” Armstrong said. “This was it.”

Armstrong said he also could tell that Anae has been able to add some wrinkles from his time at Syracuse, which was more of a run-dominated squad.

“What he has done is go to Syracuse and pick up some stuff there,” Armstrong said. “I think we’ve added some cool stuff with what is going on in this offense.”

Armstrong arrived at Virginia in 2017 out of Shelby (Ohio) High, and his relationship with Anae wasn’t a bed of flowers in the beginning.

“Freshman, sophomore year I didn’t like him that much,” Armstrong said. “He really got on me and then I was young. It then transitioned to more of a relationship instead of being told what to do and being yelled at.

“It has grown a lot. Now, it’s funny because we just sit around and use offensive stuff and game planning for practices. He talks to me not as a coach, but a normal guy.”

Armstrong also has the built-in advantage of playing many of NC State’s opponents over the years. It wasn’t that long ago that rules were in place to make sure an ACC player couldn’t transfer to another league school, or a school waiver would be needed. NC State plays at Virginia on Sept. 22.

“I think it’s an advantage to know every ACC school and the defenses that they play,” Armstrong said. “I’m very familiar with this offense matching up against their defenses. Each game, you’ll game plan for something different.”

Armstrong earned the job at Virginia in 2020 during the COVID year. He went 157-of-268 passing for 2,117 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, plus rushed 126 times for 552 yards and five scores for the 5-5 Cavaliers.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder exploded in 2021 with a monster season to help Virginia go 6-6, including a win over Miami (Fla.). Armstrong went 326-of-500 passing for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and he rushed 98 times for 251 yards and nine scores.

Armstrong had an experienced offensive line, which was coached by new NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague, plus a future NFL tight end in Jelani Woods. Dontayvion Wicks and Billy Kemp both had big years at wide receiver and former quarterback Keytaon Thompson became a weapon at flex tight end. Five different players had at least 598 receiving yards, with Wicks going for 57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine scores.

Wicks, Thompson and Kemp all returned in 2022, but Kemp only played in five games and has since transferred to Nebraska. Armstrong’s numbers took a plunge behind a new offensive line.

Armstrong went 185-of-338 passing for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 123 times for 371 yards and six scores. He passed for over 300 yards just once, which came against Louisville on Oct. 8.

“It didn’t go the way we planned on it,” Armstrong said. “Having those reps, having that terminology and being to transition to two different offenses pretty easily I think, is huge. Last year wasn’t a failure. You don’t look at it that way. This year is all about being productive.”