Scouting Stanford

Scouting Stanford

NC State has had a welcomed bye week, and have been focusing on defeating Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State's depth chart for Stanford game

NC State's depth chart for Stanford game

NC State hasn’t had a depth chart in recent games, but released one this week against Stanford.

 • The Wolfpack Central staff
Video reel: NC State players enjoy bye week, focused on Stanford

Video reel: NC State players enjoy bye week, focused on Stanford

NC State had its bye week a little later than usual this season, but it gave the players some much-needed time off.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford

Cardinal Sports Report's Ben Parker breaks down Stanford

Stanford Sports Report publisher Ben Parker of the Rivals.com network breaks down Stanford football.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Nov 1, 2024
Preston Douglas aiming to make early impact at NC State
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State had prioritized landing senior tight end Preston Douglas since January 2024, so Thursday’s commitment wasn’t a complete shocker.

It was still surprising due to not having the usual buildup. Douglas heavily considered NC State, but after officially visiting South Carolina on June 7-9, he quickly committed to the Gamecocks on June 12 and canceled his mid-June trip to NC State.

Douglas wants to play right away his freshman year.

