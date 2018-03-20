Andrew Sanders is the voice for NC State athletics on ESPN3, and he can also be heard on the radio for pregame shows during football season as well as on the call for baseball games, including this past weekend when NCSU swept the series at Clemson.

He also has his own podcast called Triangle and Two.

Sanders joined us at Amedeo's to talk a lot about the baseball squad as well as women's basketball's run to the Sweet 16, wrestling's big weekend at the NCAA Championships and men's basketball's season ending in the first round of the Big Dance.