Photo gallery: Recruits spotted at NC State-James Madison football game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Below is a photo gallery of some of the recruits that were on the field before Saturday's kickoff against James Madison, courtesy The Wolfpacker photographer Ken Martin.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news