Pack Pros: Week 6 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury and the 5-0 Vikings had a bye week.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett didn't play and the Patriots fell to 1-5 with a 41-21 home loss against the Houston Texans. Brissett is 79-of-135 passing for 696 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 12 times for 51 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the 2-3 Dolphins had a bye week.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole had three punts for an average of 56.7 yards and 32.5 net average, with a long of 66 in a 32-13 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 2-4. Cole is second in the NFL with a 52.9 average, and 10th with a 43.2 net average on 25 punts. Cole has a long of 67, landed 10 inside the 20-yard line and six have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The 1-4 Rams had a bye week.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu logged 66 offensive snaps and four special teams plays for the Panthers, who lost 38-20 against the Atlanta Falcons to fall to 1-5. Carolina rushed 24 times for 114 yards and threw for 221 yards and two scores and two interceptions and didn't allow a sack. Ekwonu was called for two penalties.

•••

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill has punted six times for an average of 39.5 yards and net of 36.2, with a long of 45, and landed one inside the 20-yard line. Gill wasn't active in a 51-27 road win over the New Orleans Saints.

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys fell to 3-3 with a 47-9 home loss to the Detroit Lions.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had seven tackles and two quarterback pressures in 55 snaps, plus three special teams plays, in a 17-7 win at the New York Giants. Hill has 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback hurries for the 2-4 Bengals.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Brown fell to 1-5 with a 20-16 road loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals fell to 2-4 with a 34-13 loss at the Green Bay Packers.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Tampa Bay improved to 4-2 with a 51-27 road win over the New Orleans Saints.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud played 14 special teams snaps and had one tackle in a 17-7 home loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, falling to 2-4. McCloud has eight tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The 1-4 Rams had a bye week.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill and the Lions crushed the Dallas Cowboys 47-9. McNeill had four tackles, two sacks for minus-18 yards, two tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures for the 4-1 Lions. McNeill has eight tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackle for loss, four quarterback hurries and one pass defended this season. McNeill signed a reported four-year extension worth $97 million, with $55 million guaranteed.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers wasn't active in the 32-13 home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 2-4. He has 25 catches for 273 yards and one touchdown, and has rushed for three yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The 1-4 Rams had a bye week.

•••

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Free agent:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game.

•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis improved to 3-3 with a 20-17 win at the Tennessee Titans.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had seven tackles, one interception and one pass defended in a 17-7 win at the New York Giants. Pratt played 76 defensive snaps for the 2-4 Bengals. Pratt has 58 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, two quarterback hurry and three passes defended.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams started for the Falcons who rolled 38-20 at the Carolina Panthers. He had one tackle and one tackle for loss in 24 snaps. Smith-Williams has 18 tackles and six tackles for loss this season for the 4-2 Falcons.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street wasn't active for the Falcons, who improved to 4-2 with a 38-20 home win over the Carolina Panthers. Street has four tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas had one special teams tackle and played 20 special teams snaps in a 36-24 home loss against the San Francisco to fall to 3-3. He has seven tackles and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The 5-0 Vikings had a bye week.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney and the 5-0 Chiefs had a bye week.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Free agent:

Valdes-Scantling came off the bench for 22 snaps in a 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football to improve to 4-2. Valdes-Scantling has two catches for 26 yards this season, but was released after the game.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench and had six tackles and one tackle for loss in 27 defensive snaps and 16 special teams plays, and the Steelers improved to 4-2 with a 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson has 26 tackles and one tackle for loss on the season.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson was inactive with an injury, but the Steelers improved to 4-2 with a 32-13 win at the Las Vegas Raiders.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala returned to the bench and played two snaps on offense and four on special teams. The Panthers fell to 1-5 with a 38-20 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.