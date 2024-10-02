Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury and the Vikings topped rival Green Bay Packers 31-29 on the road to improve to 4-0. The Vikings allowed two sacks, rushed 34 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Bradbury logged 68 snaps at center.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett went 19-of-32 passing for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 30-13 home loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He rushed twice for three yards and was sacked six times for the 1-3 Patriots. Brissett is 61-of-101 passing for 536 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 11 times for 41 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, but the Dolphins lost 31-12 at home to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 1-3.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole had four punts an average of 58.0 yards and 50.5 net average, with a long of 67 in a 20-15 home win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 2-2. Cole leads the NFL in both average (52.1 yards) and net (45.8) on 17 punts. Cole has a long of 67, eight inside the 20-yard line and six have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams fell to 1-3 with a 24-18 road loss at the Chicago Bears.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu logged 70 offensive snaps and four special teams plays for the Panthers, who fell 34-24 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers didn't give up a sack, rushed 29 times for 155 yards and a score, and threw for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ekwuno was called for one penalty for the 1-3 Panthers.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

The Bengals improved to 1-3 with a 34-24 road win over the Carolina Panthers, but Hill was out with an injury. He has three tackles and one tackle for loss for the Bengals.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Brown fell to 1-3 with a 20-16 road loss at the Las Vegas Raiders.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals fell to 1-3 with a 42-14 home loss against the Washington Commanders.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Tampa Bay improved to 3-1 with a 33-16 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud returned from injury and had three tackles and one tackle for loss in a 20-15 home loss against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants fell to 1-3 and McCloud played 37 snaps on defense and 15 plays on special teams. He has five tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. He was active, but didn't play in a 24-18 road loss against the Chicago Bears to fall to 1-3.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill started at defensive tackle, and the Lions improved to 3-1 with an exciting 42-29 home win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. McNeill had two tackles, half a sack, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended, and he played 63 defensive snaps and four special teams plays. McNeill has four tackles, half a sack, and 1.5 tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers led the Raiders with five catches for 49 yards in a 20-15 win over the visiting Cleveland Browns to improve to 2-2. He played 57 snaps on offense. He has 19 catches for 201 yards and one touchdown, and has rushed for three yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams fell to 1-3 with a 24-18 road loss at the Chicago Bears.

•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad this week for the 2-2 Colts.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had nine tackles and one pass defended while playing 64 snaps in the Bengals 34-24 road win over the Carolina Panthers. Pratt has 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble, one quarterback hurry and two passes defended for the 1-3 Bengals.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams came off the bench for five tackles and one tackle for loss in a 26-24 home win over the New Orleans Saints. Smith-Williams logged 34 snaps on defense for the 2-2 Falcons. Smith-Williams has 12 tackles and four tackles for loss this season.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street came off the bench for 19 defensive plays and four special teams snaps in a 26-24 home win over the New Orleans Saints. Street has four tackles this season for the 2-2 Falcons.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas came off the bench for nine defensive snaps and 25 special teams plays for two tackles in a 42-29 loss at the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks fell to 3-1, and he has Thomas has five tackles and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 4-0 with a 31-29 road win over the Green Bay Packers.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 62 snaps in helping the Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 to improve to 4-0. Kansas City rushed 26 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception and allowed two sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Buffalo Bills:

Valdes-Scantling came off the bench for 25 snaps in 35-10 road loss against the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 3-1. Valdes-Scantling has two catches for 26 yards this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson started for the first time and had six tackles in a 27-24 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts to fall to 3-1. Wilson had 37 defensive snaps and 17 special teams plays. He has 11 tackles on the season.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson was inactive with an injury, and the Steelers fell to 3-1 with a 27-24 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala started at left guard next to former teammate Ikem Ekwonu. Zavala logged 70 offensive snaps and four special teams plays for the Panthers, who fell 34-24 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers didn't give up a sack, rushed 29 times for 155 yards and a score, and threw for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.