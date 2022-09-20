Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week two of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings fell to 1-1 after a 24-7 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played 61 snaps, recorded one tackle and was called for a five-yard penalty. Minnesota rushed for 163 yards and two scores, and passed for 333 yards and a touchdown, and allowed three sacks.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Cleveland Browns: Brissett went 22-of-27 passing for 229 yards and a touchdown and interception in a 31-30 home loss against the New York Jets. He also rushed six times for 43 yards. Brissett has gone 40-of-61 passing (65.6 percent) for 376 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 10 times for 53 yards for the 1-1 Browns. His 86.5 quarterback rating is tied for 15th with Russell Wilson.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Burris was cut by the Panthers before the start of the season, and then resigned to the practice squad. The Panthers fell 19-16 at the New York Giants to fall to 0-2.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb got the start at strongside linebacker and the Broncos defeated the Houston Texans 16-9 to improve to 1-1. He had two quarterback hurries in 48 defensive snaps and three special teams plays. He has six tackles (four solo), two sacks for minus-18 yards, two tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures and one forced fumble.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole and the Raiders fell to 0-2 with a 29-23 home loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Cole boomed the ball three times for a 53.7 average and 46.7 net and a long of 66. Cole leads the NFL with a 49.2 net and is third with a 53.4 average on five punts this season. Cole has landed one inside the 20-yard line.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: The former No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick started at right tackle and played all 58 snaps on offense, plus four special teams plays. He had one 5-yard penalty. The Panthers fell 19-16 at the New York Giants to fall to 0-2.

P Trenton Gill (2019-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had four punts for an average fo 49.5 yards and 44.5 yards on the net, and he landed one inside the 20-yard line. The Bears fell to 1-1 with a 27-10 loss at the Green Bay Packers. Gill is 22nd in net (41.2) and 16th in average on 10 punts, plus he’s landed two inside the 20-yard line.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had five tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in the Bengals’ 20-17 road loss at the Dallas Cowboys. Cincinnati fell to 0-2 on the season, and Hill played 54 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Hill has eight tackles (four solo), one sack for minus-two yards, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in the loss.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines got the start, but the Colts fell to 0-1-1 with a 24-0 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished with one carry for zero yards, caught four passes for 37 yards and had one tackle on special teams. He played 15 snaps on offense and one play on special teams. Hines has rushed four times for four yards, caught 10 passes for 87 yards, has one tackle and he had five punt returns for 31 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson was cut by the 49ers before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 1-1 with a 27-7 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Seattle Seahawks: Jones started at strong safety, but the Seahawks fell to 1-1 with a 27-7 loss at the San Francisco 49ers. He had four tackles in 76 defensive snaps and six special teams plays. Jones has 11 tackles (seven solo) this season.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and he had eight tackles and two tackles for loss, but the Bears fell to a 1-1 with a 27-10 loss at the Green Bay Packers. He logged 42 plays on defense and five on special teams. Jones has 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defended this season.

OLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Seattle Seahawks: Jones was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Seahawks fell to 1-1 with a 27-7 loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets: Knight was waived by the Jets before the start of the season, and was signed to their practice squad. The Jets won at the Cleveland Browns 31-30 to improve to 1-1.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud was not active, but the Giants improved to 2-0 with a 19-16 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers. He has two special teams tackles this season.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill and the Lions improved to 1-1 with a 36-27 home win over the Washington Commanders. He had two assists in 44 snaps in the win. McNeill has three assists on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers had nine catches for 98 yards in a big 17-14 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve to 1-1. He was called for one holding penalty and played 56 offensive snaps in the win. Meyers has caught 13 passes for 150 yards, and has one carry for seven yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Murchison was cut by the Titans before the start of the season, and then resigned to their practice squad. The Titans fell to 0-2 after a 41-7 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

TE Dylan Parham (2016-21), Denver Broncos: Parham was cut by the Broncos before the start of the season, and signed to their practice squad. The Broncos improved to 1-1 with a 16-9 win over the visiting Houston Texans.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had five solo tackles, but the Bengals fell 20-17 at the Dallas Cowboys to fall to 0-2. Pratt played 43 snaps on defense and four plays on special teams in the loss. Pratt has 13 tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams had one tackle, one sack for minus-five yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures in 43 defensive plays and seven special teams snaps in a 36-27 road loss against the Detroit Lions. Smith-Williams has three tackles, one sack for minus-five yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures for the 1-1 Commanders.

DE Kentavius Street (2014-17), New Orleans Saints: Street had one tackle and one tackle for loss in 33 snaps during a 20-10 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Street has three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss for the 1-1 Saints.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard started in the Chiefs 27-24 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he played 57 snaps. The 2-0 Chiefs allowed one sack and threw for 235 yards and rushed for 93 yards.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started in the Chiefs 27-24 home win against the Chargers. He caught two passes for 13 yards in 45 offensive plays. Valdes-Scantling has six catches for 57 yards and he has rushed once for minus-three yards for the 2-0 Chiefs.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson went 14-of-31 passing for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed twice for three yards in a 16-9 win over the visiting Houston Texans. Wilson has gone 43-of-73 passing (58.9 percent) for 559 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the 1-1- Broncos. He has rushed three times for five yards. His 86.5 quarterback rating is tied for 15th with Jacoby Brissett.