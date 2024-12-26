Pack Pros: Week 16 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 66 snaps and helped the Vikings improve to 13-2 with a 27-24 road win over the Seattle Seahawks. Minnesota rushed 24 times for 81 yards, threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and allowed three sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett was active but didn’t play and the Patriots fell 24-21 at the Buffalo Bills to fall to 3-12. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins improved to 7-8 with a 29-17 home win against the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole punted six times for an average of 47.5 yards and net of 41.3 yards during a 19-14 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 3-12. Cole landed three inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 60. Cole is third in the NFL with a 50.4 average, and 11th with a 42.4 net average on 58 punts. Cole has a long of 70, landed 23 inside the 20-yard line and 12 have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams won at San Francisco 12-6 to improve to 8-6.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu played 68 snaps and five special teams snaps in a 36-30 home overtime victory against the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 4-11. The Panthers rushed 36 times for 243 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 158 yards and two scores and allowed three sacks.

•••

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Free agent:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill was eventually waived by the Buccaneers. Gill has punted 27 times for an average of 43.3 yards and net of 38.9, with a long of 57, and landed nine inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught.

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys improved to 7-8 with a 26-24 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had five tackles in 49 snaps (one special teams play) in a 24-6 home win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 7-8. Hill has 43 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and eight quarterback hurries.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Browns fell to 3-12 with a 24-6 road loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams won 19-9 at the New York Jets to improve to 9-6.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals fell 36-30 in overtime at the Carolina Panthers, to drop to 7-8.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Jones was activated in early November. Jones came off the bench for one defensive snap and 26 special teams plays in a 26-24 road loss at the Dallas Cowboys to fall to 8-7. He has seven tackles and one forced fumble in six games played this season.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets:

The New York Jets signed Zonovan Knight to the practice squad on Nov. 26. The Jets fell to 4-11 with a 19-9 home loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

•••

QB Devin Leary (2018-22/finished at Kentucky), Baltimore Ravens:

Leary was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Ravens improved to 10-5 with a 34-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers:

McCloud was with the New York Giants, and then was cut and landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, and he was eventually activated. He played 17 special teams snaps in a 29-17 road loss at the Miami Dolphins to fall to 6-9. McCloud has 20 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Free agent:

McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers, and then was resigned to the practice squad. The 49ers released him Nov. 13. He was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad from Dec. 6-through-Dec. 24. The Browns fell to 3-12 with a 24-6 road loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams won 19-9 at the New York Jets to improve to 9-6.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill suffered a season-ending ACL tear Dec. 15. McNeill finished his season with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackle for loss, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass defended. The Lions improved to 13-2 with a 34-17 road win over the Chicago Bears.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught two passes for 41 yards in 68 plays, and the Raiders improved to 3-12 with a 19-14 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyers has 73 catches for 844 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed twice for 23 yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams won 19-9 at the New York Jets to improve to 9-6.

•••

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Tennessee Titans:

Narveson began the year with the Green Bay Packers, but was cut. Narveson signed with the Titans practice squad Dec. 10, but was activated this past week. The Titans fell to 3-12 with a 38-30 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Narveson made both extra points, but missed a 53-yard field goal. He released Dec. 23. Narveson has gone 12-of-18 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 18 extra points for 54 points.•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis and Pennix improved to 7-8 with a 38-30 home win against the Tennessee Titans.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had five tackles in 63 snaps (one special teams play) in a 24-6 home win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 7-8. Pratt has 124 tackles, one interception, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, four quarterback hurries and five passes defended.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams is out with an injury and the Falcons won 34-7 at home against the New York Giants to improve to 7-8. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street had two tackles and played 22 defensive snaps and one special teams play in a 34-7 home win against the New York Giants to improve to 8-7. Street has 13 tackles this season, one sack for minus-seven yards, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played 23 special teams plays in a 27-24 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 8-7. Thomas has 11 tackles and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 13-2 with a 27-24 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 74 snaps on offense and one special teams play in a 27-17 home win over the Houston Texans to improve to 14-1. Kansas City rushed 28 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 260 yards and one score, and allowed one sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. Valdes-Scantling was not active and Saints got blown out 34-0 at the Green Bay Packers to fall to 5-10. Valdes-Scantling has 16 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson had three tackles in a 34-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. He started and played 22 defensive snaps and 18 special teams plays for the 10-5 Steelers. Wilson has 63 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one interception, two passes defended, two tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries, with one he returned for a touchdown.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson and the Steelers fell 34-17 against the Baltimore Ravens. Wilson 22-of-33 passing for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed three times for 27 yards and was sacked three times. Wilson in nine games has gone 174-of-268 passing for 2,129 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has rushed 33 times for 84 yards and a score this season.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played 13 snaps on offense and five plays on special teams in a 36-30 home overtime victory against the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 4-11.