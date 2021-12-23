Pack Pros: Week 15 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in week 15 of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings improved to 7-7 with a 17-9 road win over the Chicago Bears. Bradbury got the start and played 64 snaps. The Vikings rushed 33 times for 132 yards, only passed for 87 yards and allowed four sacks. He has started in all 10 games that he has played in this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins improved to 7-7 with a 31-24 home win over the New York Jets. Brissett rushed once for two yards in three offensive plays. He has gone 141-of-225 passing (62.7 percent) for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has run 19 times for 70 yards a score, and has a passer rating of 78.1.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: The 5-9 Panthers lost 31-14 at the Buffalo Bills. Burris got the start and had two tackles in 65 defensive plays, plus he played five special teams snaps. He has 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass breakup in eight games (seven starts).

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Chubb started at strongside linebacker and had four tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hurry in defensive snaps. The Broncos fell to 7-7 with a 15-10 home loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 11 tackles and two quarterback hurries in five games this season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole celebrated his recent new contract and Pro Bowl berth by punting four times for 44.3 yards and a 39.3 net. He had a long of 49 and landed one punt inside the 20-yard line in the Raiders’ 16-14 road victory. The Raiders improved to 7-7 on the season. Cole has punted 56 times for an average of 50.6 yards, highest in the NFL among punters with multiple games, with a net of 42.7 yards in 14 games, which is sixth in the league. He has landed 23 inside the 20-yard line, with 14 fair caught and six touchbacks.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon got the start in the Giants’ 21-6 loss at the Dallas Cowboys. Glennon went 13-of-24 passing for 99 yards and three interceptions, plus one rushing attempt for zero yards. Glennon has gone 69 of 129 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns with seven interceptions, while rushing four times for nine yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Harmon was released by Washington on Aug. 15, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 29. Washington fell to 6-8 with a 27-17 road loss to Washington.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill came off the bench for five tackles (two solo) in the Bengals 15-10 road win over the Denver Broncos. He played 44 defensive snaps and three on special teams, and had one penalty. He has 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and has 11 quarterback hurries in 14 games.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts improved to 8-6 with a 27-17 win over the visiting New England Patriots. Hines got the scoring started with an eight-yard touchdown catch, and he also had one kick return for 20 yards and he fair caught a punt return. Hines played 10 snaps on offense and four on special teams. Hines has 51 carries for 261 yards and two touchdowns, plus 33 catches for 270 yards and a score. Hines has returned 22 punts for 163 yards (7.4 average), plus three kick returns for 54 yards.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson returned to being active and played 12 special snaps in the 49ers 31-13 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers improved to 8-6 on the season. He has 16 tackles (10 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass broken up in 11 games (two starts).

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in the preseason and is done for the season. The Jaguars fell to 2-12 with a 30-16 home loss to the Houston Texans.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers fell to 8-6 with a 34-28 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones started and had three tackles (all solo) and one tackle for loss in 55 defensive snaps, plus he played four special teams plays. Jones has 30 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one pass defended and four quarterback hurries in nine games (all starts).

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Free agent: Hurt his knee in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve by the Giants. He was eventually released Sept. 9.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals topped the Denver Broncos 15-10 on the road to improve to 7-7. McCloud has appeared in two games this season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Washington: McGill was signed to Washington's practice squad Sept. 28, but was then released Nov. 1. He was also with the Eagles before getting released Sept. 13.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions shocked the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 to improve to 2-12-1 McNeill had one tackle in 17 defensive snaps off the bench. McNeill has 30 tackles (11 solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and two quarterback hurries.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The 9-5 Patriots fell 27-17 at the Indianapolis Colts. Meyers caught six passes for 44 yards and rushed once for nine yards in 64 snaps, plus one special teams play. He also had a holding penalty. Meyers has 65 receptions for 664 yards (10.2 average) and a touchdown, and he rushed once for nine yards.

TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: Moss was activated for the first time three weeks ago, but injured his hamstring in warm-ups. The Bengals improved to 7-7 with a 15-10 road win over the Denver Broncos.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The Titans fell to 9-5 after a 19-13 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Murchison wasn’t active for the game. He has seven tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games (three starts).

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had a game-high 15 (nine solo) tackles, plus half a sack and one quarterback hurry in the Bengals’ 15-10 road win over the Denver Broncos. Pratt played all 75 defensive snaps, plus three on special teams for the 7-7 Bengals. Pratt has 85 tackles (52 solo), five tackles for loss, half a sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries in 14 games.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars fell to 2-13 with a 30-16 home loss to the Houston Texans. Richardson wasn’t active, but has appeared in 12 games this season.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Houston Texans: Samuels signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad Oct. 29, and saw action in one game. Samuels was placed on the Covid list. The Texans improved to 3-11 with a 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before being released Oct. 27. Samuels has rushed twice for two yards this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Washington (6-8 record) fell 27-17 at the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith-Williams was put on the Covid list two weeks ago, and wasn’t active for the game. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles (seven solo), two sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries in 11 games this season.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers crushed the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 to improve to 8-6. Street had one tackle and one penalty in 21 defensive snaps off the bench. He has 23 tackles (11 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 14 games.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney and the Chiefs improved to 10-4 with a 34-28 road win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Thuney started and played all 72 snaps. Kansas City rushed 20 times for 86 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 410 yards and three scores. KC allowed just one sack in 47 passing attempts. He has started all 14 games at left guard.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The Packers improved to 11-3 with a 31-30 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Valdes-Scantling caught five passes for 98 yards and a 11-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter in 41 offensive snaps. Valdes-Scantling has 25 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks struggled on offense, losing 20-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on the road. Seattle fell to 5-9 on the season. Wilson went 17-of-31 passing for 156 yards and one interception, and he was sacked three times. Wilson has gone 208-of-318 passing for 2,458 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, and has rushed 31 times for 140 yards and a score. Wilson is ninth in passer rating (99.0) and 20th in completion percentage (65.4).