Pack Pros: Former Wolfpack baseball players in MLB and minors

With MLB operating on a full schedule and the minors returning to action for the first time since 2019, here's a rundown of how former NC State baseball players are doing at the professional level.

MLB

Catcher Andrew Knizner, St. Louis Cardinals Knizner, who was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round in 2016, has secured his position as the backup to future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina. Thus far, the 26-year old has appeared in 24 games this season, going 12 for 65 at the plate (.203 average) with three doubles and a run batted in. He has played catcher in 21 of those contest, and opponents are 5 for 6 in the stealing bases against him. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Rodon is an early Cy Young candidate in the American League. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

The 28-year old Rodon continues to have the best year of his career. The former No. 3 overall draft choice in 2014 sports a 5-1 record in seven starts, notably a no-hitter on April 14 against the Cleveland Indians. In 42.2 innings pitcher, Rodon has allowed just 22 hits, only two of which were homers. He has walked 12 while striking out 62 batters (fifth most in the American League) and sports an impressive walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) of 0.797, a number where anything below 1.000 is considered really good. Rodon's overall ERA is 1.27. Shortstop Trea Turner, Washington Nationals While Rodon is emerging as a potential American League Cy Young candidate, Turner could be a MVP contender in the National League. He is hitting .324 through 43 games and 190 at bats with 10 homers. He has scored 24 runs and added 25 runs batted in. He is also 8 for 9 on stolen bases. Turner currently ranks third in the National League in hits (57), third in stolen bases, fourth in batting average, ninth in slugging percentage (.545) and 10th in homers.

Triple A

Pitcher Jake Buchanan The 31-year old righty is aiming to get back in the majors after spending parts of the 2014-17 seasons there with three different teams. He recently signed with the Angels and has appeared in two games in relief for Salt Lake but was hit hard with nine hits in 4.1 innings and five earned runs, giving him a 10.38 ERA. Buchanan has three strikeouts and one walk. Catcher Jack Conley Picked in the 27th round in 2018 by the Phillies, the 24-year old has made it to the highest levels of the minors, playing for Philadelphia affiliate Lehigh Valley. He’s appeared in five games this spring and received 14 plate appearances. He is 1 for 12 officially with a couple of walks. One of his hits was a double, and he has thrown out 2 of 5 attempted base stealers (40.0 percent). Infielder Joe Dunand The 25-year old is on the 7-day injured list for the Miami Marlins’ AAA affiliate in Jacksonville after appearing in two games. He was 2-for-6 hitting with a pair of doubles and two walks at that point. One of his starts was at third, where he had an error, and one at shortstop, where he cleanly fielded everything. Miami drafted Dunand in the second round in 2017. Infielder Evan Mendoza After being drafted in the 11th round by the Cardinals in 2017, the 24-year old has made it to AAA and is performing well. In 18 games, Mendoza is hitting .277 with four doubles among his 18 hits and scored 11 runs while driving in four. He has a .356 on-base percentage thanks to seven walks. He’s also shown off his versatility, appearing in multiple games in every position along the Memphis infield. First Baseman Preston Palmeiro After beginning his career with the Orioles, who picked him in the seventh round in 2016, Palmeiro, 26 years old, is now with the Angels’ AAA affiliate Salt Lake and batting at a .205 clip in 13 games and 48 plate appearances. He has a homer, three doubles and four walks while playing just about every position except shortstop and catcher, although the bulk of his action has been at first base.

Double A

Pitcher Cody Beckman The 26-year old lefty is still with the Brewers after they drafted him in the 30th round in 2017 and has made his first career starts in the minors this spring, starting twice in five appearances for Biloxi. Overall, he has tossed 12.1 innings and allowed 15 hits and 10 walks while striking out 10, leading to high numbers for ERA (6.57) and WHIP (2.027). Reliever Tommy DeJuneas The hard-throwing 25-year old righty is now with the Houston Astros organization after being drafted in the 26th round by the Cleveland Indians in 2017. Throwing for Corpus Christi, DeJuneas has appeared in five games and pitched 9.1 innings, allowing nine hits and walking nine while striking out five. He has a 2.89 ERA but a high 1.929 WHIP. Reliever Tim Naughton Still with the Orioles organization that picked him in the 34th round in 2017, the 25-year old righty has made six relief appearances and an earned a save. He’s given up six hits and six walks in 8.2 innings while striking out 13 for a 4.15 ERA and 1.385 WHIP.

Advanced A

Catcher Patrick Bailey The 2020 first round draft pick is in advanced A in Eugene for the Giants and hitting .234 with a .329 on-base percentage through 15 games. He has two homers and three doubles among his 15 hits and a .375 slugging percentage. The 21-year old has thrown out six of 23 would-be base stealers (26 percent). First Baseman Evan Edwards The 2019 fourth-round choice for the Marlins is hiting .200 in Bowling Green in 15 games and 59 at bats, with a home run and a double among his 10 hits. He’s driven in six runs while scoring four times. The 23-year old has played error-free baseball at first base. Shortstop Will Wilson The 22-year old 2019 first round draft choice of the Angels is now with the Giants’s Eugene affiliate and hitting an impressive .300 through 15 games and 72 at bats. He has three homers, a triple and six doubles for .583 slugging percentage and he is getting on base at a .403 clips. That leads to an impressive on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .986 (anything above .800 is considered above average in MLB). Although he has one start at second, almost all of Wilson’s action has come at shortstop and he has one error and a .973 fielding percentage.

Single A