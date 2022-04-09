Ole Miss transfer Luis Rodriguez has great visit to NC State
Ole Miss transfer Luis Rodriguez had never been to Raleigh before, but he came away impressed after his 2 1/2-day official visit.
Rodriguez flew back to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday afternoon, buzzing about learning about the NC State program. The connection to NC State is obvious — former Wolfpack player and new assistant coach Levi Watkins had coached him at Ole Miss. The official visit gave Rodriguez the chance to learn about other aspects of the NC State program.
