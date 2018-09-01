NC State redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas goes 16 yards for a touchdown Saturday against James Madison at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

NC State redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas provided a badly-needed spark when the Wolfpack really needed one. NCSU was trailing 7-3 when Thomas took a line-drive rugby punt and zipped 40 yards to the James Madison 38-yard line. He capped the short drive five plays later by lining up in the backfield and taking a swing pass 16 yards for the score with 9:39 left in the second quarter. NC State never trailed after seizing a 10-7 lead. Thomas, who starred locally at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High, was able to showcase why the Wolfpack believe in him and rewarded him a scholarship this spring. Those were his only two touches of the game, but he made them count. “I was just trying to make some plays out there today,” Thomas said. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason to be prepared for this moment. As soon as I got on the field, everything felt normal and slowed down for me. I felt pretty comfortable out there. “It just shows that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. I just grind every day.” Thomas proved to be among the walking wounded following the game. He said he got cramps and head coach Dave Doeren added that he needed an IV after playing in the hot, humid low 90s Saturday. “I was cramping up a little bit, and it was a little hot,” Thomas said. “We practiced in really hot weather in fall camp, so it worked out today.” Some local players grow up attending NC State games. His family wrapped around two future opponents on the Wolfpack’s schedule — West Virginia and Marshall. His father played guard for the Thundering Herd and his mother attended WVU. While Thomas might not have grown up a big NC State fan, he definitely loved college football. The more important aspect was being able to share the experience with his family and friends in attendance. He had a lot of text messages awaiting him on his phone following the game. “It felt like a dream as soon as I scored and it didn’t feel real,” Thomas said. “Then everything sunk in and I got to play a little bit more.” The quick-footed Thomas was also amazed at seeing his slot receiver partner in crime Jakobi Meyers snag 14 passes for 161 yards, plus rush once for three yards. “I feel like he had 20 catches in the first half,” Thomas said. “He played a great game and it shows how tough he is to battle through injuries.”

Third Down Magic

NC State went 11 of 16 on third downs, and one of the third-down plays set up fourth and inches, which the Wolfpack got on quarterback Ryan Finley’s sneak up the middle. NC State converted on 45 percent of its third-down tries last year, and 56 percent on fourth downs. Having a veteran quarterback like Finley should pay off through the year on the two money downs. “We have good plays and we have good receivers,” Finley said. “They played man-to-man on third and long the whole entire game, and we just had our answers. “I take a lot of pride in our third-down conversions. You win on third down, you more than likely win the game. You stay on the field.” What was interesting is that the Wolfpack had to gain seven yards or more on 12 of the 16 third-down scenarios. Finley and the offense converted on seven of the 12, and got the fourth down conversion a play later on the eighth one. Executing on third and long without H-back Jaylen Samuels was one of the interesting subplots going into the season. Finley completed passes to Meyers five times out of six attempts, and sophomore Emeka Emezie three times out of four. Junior Kelvin Harmon went 1 of 3 on third-down’s, and redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley came up a yard short on his lone third-down reception. “Jakobi played his heart out today and came down with some really, really tough grabs,” Finley said. “He says to just put it in his area code, and I think he means it. You just have to give Jakobi a chance, and he’ll come down with it.” NCSU only race the ball once, which was senior running back Reggie Gallaspy going for three yards on third down and two in the second quarter. NCSU head coach Dave Doeren knows Finley’s poise will shine on third downs. “Having a quarterback that is going to play in the NFL on this football team is a huge deal,” Doeren said. “He is so calm and cool.”

Certain Position Groups Suffered Attrition