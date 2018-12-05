Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State put on a show in crushing Western Carolina on Wednesday in the first men’s basketball game at the newly-named James T. Valvano Arena at historic Reynolds Coliseum.

NC State second-year head coach Kevin Keatts wore a red suit and fancy Gucci “Wolf Head” shoes that assistant coach Takayo Siddle found for his boss last summer. Pam Valvano and her daughters were able to attend the special dedication for her late former husband, legendary former NC State coach Jim Valvano, who passed away April 28, 1993.

A raucous crowd of 5,500 watched NC State force 33 turnovers and shoot an impressive 11 of 23 on three-pointers to roll to a 100-67 win over Western Carolina in the annual Heritage Game.

“It was a great night and I’m glad that we could be a part of it,” Keatts said. “When you think about Coach Valvano, you know so much about him and basketball, I found myself today they were replaying his speech, and every time that speech comes on, I can not turn it off.

“I have to listen to it. I’ve probably listened to it 2,000 times. It is one of the best speeches that I have ever heard.”

The NCSU players understood the importance of Wednesday night.

“Just knowing the legacy that he created with the teams he coached,” said NC State freshman forward Jericole Hellems, who had 16 points in 20 minutes. “It’s just a blessing to have NC State across your chest, knowing the history behind it.”

Keatts appreciated how Valvano wanted to help others even when he was struggling with his health.

“When you are gone and no longer on earth, how do people look at you?” Keatts said. “He helped raise so much money [for the fight against cancer] even though he’s not here anymore. That says a lot about him as a man and about him as a person.”

NC State featured four players in double figures and shot 53.6 percent from the field in the blowout win.

“I told them to embrace the moment,” Keatts said. “This was my second chance to coach in this building and what an electric building. What a great place.”

Also great was the reaction to Keatts’ shoes prior to tipoff.

“I said ‘Why can’t you get them, you make a lot of money?’” Keatts said. “He said they were head coaching shoes. He showed me where to get them.

“They just happened to match up great with NC State. As you guys know, I’m a shoe guy and I had to have them. I thought this was a special moment to pull them out. No adidas, but give Takayo Siddle a shout out for the shoes.”