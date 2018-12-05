Notebook: Fashion standout Kevin Keatts leads Wolfpack to win
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
NC State put on a show in crushing Western Carolina on Wednesday in the first men’s basketball game at the newly-named James T. Valvano Arena at historic Reynolds Coliseum.
NC State second-year head coach Kevin Keatts wore a red suit and fancy Gucci “Wolf Head” shoes that assistant coach Takayo Siddle found for his boss last summer. Pam Valvano and her daughters were able to attend the special dedication for her late former husband, legendary former NC State coach Jim Valvano, who passed away April 28, 1993.
A raucous crowd of 5,500 watched NC State force 33 turnovers and shoot an impressive 11 of 23 on three-pointers to roll to a 100-67 win over Western Carolina in the annual Heritage Game.
“It was a great night and I’m glad that we could be a part of it,” Keatts said. “When you think about Coach Valvano, you know so much about him and basketball, I found myself today they were replaying his speech, and every time that speech comes on, I can not turn it off.
“I have to listen to it. I’ve probably listened to it 2,000 times. It is one of the best speeches that I have ever heard.”
The NCSU players understood the importance of Wednesday night.
“Just knowing the legacy that he created with the teams he coached,” said NC State freshman forward Jericole Hellems, who had 16 points in 20 minutes. “It’s just a blessing to have NC State across your chest, knowing the history behind it.”
Keatts appreciated how Valvano wanted to help others even when he was struggling with his health.
“When you are gone and no longer on earth, how do people look at you?” Keatts said. “He helped raise so much money [for the fight against cancer] even though he’s not here anymore. That says a lot about him as a man and about him as a person.”
NC State featured four players in double figures and shot 53.6 percent from the field in the blowout win.
“I told them to embrace the moment,” Keatts said. “This was my second chance to coach in this building and what an electric building. What a great place.”
Also great was the reaction to Keatts’ shoes prior to tipoff.
“I said ‘Why can’t you get them, you make a lot of money?’” Keatts said. “He said they were head coaching shoes. He showed me where to get them.
“They just happened to match up great with NC State. As you guys know, I’m a shoe guy and I had to have them. I thought this was a special moment to pull them out. No adidas, but give Takayo Siddle a shout out for the shoes.”
Devon Daniels enjoys breakout game
NC State redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels has been up and down through the first eight games, only reaching double figures twice. The Utah transfer came off the bench against both Mercer and Wisconsin.
Daniels started for the second-consecutive game and he caught a case of some Reynolds Coliseum magic. Daniels was sharp from the beginning of the game and racked up 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half to propel NC State.
Daniels said he just needed to stop overthinking things and settle down.
“It was a great experience with the feeling with the fans right on the court,” Daniels said. “I liked it a lot. There was a lot of energy in the gym.”
The 6-5, 200-pounder had previously scored 20 points in a win over UNC Asheville on Nov. 13, and he was three points away from his career high of 24 points when he played for Utah against Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.
“I thought he had a couple of good days of practice,” Keatts said. “I feel like you play the way you practice. I thought he was locked in.”
Keatts told his assistant coaches prior to the game that he felt Daniels would have a big game. He was looking to bounce back after going 2 of 5 from the field for six points in 14 minutes against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
NC State will need Daniels to translate his Reynolds Coliseum magic to other venues, or possibly get creative.
“I’ll petition to see if we can have our ACC games at Reynolds,” Keatts said.
Blake Harris sets new career high
Junior point guard Markell Johnson and sophomore point guard Braxton Beverly both picked up two early fouls, but the play of sophomore Blake Harris easily picked up the slack.
The Missouri transfer had a new career high of 15 points, plus five assists and three steals in 21 minutes, easily his best performance of his young college career. Harris made both three-point attempts and he’s now 5 of 10 from beyond the arc after missing all seven attempts from long range in his semester at Missouri.
“Blake is a good player and it’s tough when you are coming to a program and you transfer, and you try to fit in,” Keatts said. “That is what has happened to Blake so far.”
NC State’s roster are all capable of scoring in double figures, and Harris became the latest in that trend. He had entered the game averaging 4.4 points per game.
“We have so many new pieces and one-by-one you’ll see guys playing a little bit better,” Keatts said. “They are getting a little more comfortable with the system.”
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook