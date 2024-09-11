NC State redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett was at a crossroad during his Wolfpack career following last season.

Vinesett had walked on and paid out of state tuition his first two years — he’s from Rock Hill, S.C. — and the bills were starting to pile up off the field. Vinesett wasn’t sure what NC State would do in terms of adding a kicker in the transfer portal or not. The Wolfpack had done that for the 2023 season in adding Brayden Narveson of Western Kentucky.