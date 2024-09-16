NC State will have new quarterback for Clemson game

NC State coach Dave Doeren's recaps the 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech, which was sparked by the defense and freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey, and took questions about playing at Clemson on Saturday from the media during his weekly Zoom press conference Monday.
