Published Sep 16, 2024
NC State will have new quarterback for Clemson game
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State coach Dave Doeren's recaps the 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech, which was sparked by the defense and freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey, and took questions about playing at Clemson on Saturday from the media during his weekly Zoom press conference Monday.

Click below to watch the videos:

