

Here is a preview of the players to watch in the various divisions for boys and girls:

NCHSAA 2A — Thursday:

East: No. 9 Pittsboro Seaforth at No. 8 Beaufort East Carteret No. 15 St. Pauls at No. 2 Goldsboro

Pittsboro Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson is ranked at No. 20 in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com, and he has an NC State offer ... St. Pauls freshman Tyson Thompson, a 6-8 center, and versatile freshman guard Josiah Sanders have showed promise. They'll face East Carolina senior commit Ta'Korrie Faison of Goldsboro High.

West: No. 23 Walkertown at No. 7 Concord Robinson No. 15 Trinity at No. 2 Reidsville

Reidsville has been dominant with freshmen Kendre' Harrison and Dionte Neal leading the way. Harrison is a 6-7 power forward, who has an NC State offer in football as a tight end/defensive end. Neal is a 5-9 point guard, who also is a standout in football cornerback, wide receiver and in the return game ... Keeping with the football theme, NC State has offered Walkertown sophomore Bryce Baker at quarterback, and he's also a solid shooting guard.

NCHSAA 3A — Thursday:

East: No. 12 Rocky Mount at No. 5 Southern Durham

NC State offered Southern Durham High sophomore small forward Jackson Keith on Sunday, after he attended the UNC at NCSU game.

West: No. 24 Kings Mountain at No. 8 Greensboro Southern Guilford No. 19 Concord Northwest Cabarrus at No. 3 Morganton Freedom No. 27 Lake Norman Charter at No. 22 West Charlotte

Morganton Freedom sophomore point guard Amore Connelly is one of the most exciting players in the state ... Kings Mountain freshman guard Bradley Floyd has become one to watch in the class of 2026 thanks to a smooth jumper and high basketball IQ ... West Charlotte will try to get back to the state title game behind sophomore point guard Chadlyn Traylor, freshman wing Markus Kerr and senior center Donovan Raymond, who has come back this season from a torn ACL.

NCHSAA 4A — Thursday:

East: No. 9 Spring Lake Overhills at No. 8 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons No. 14 Durham Hillside at No. 3 Raleigh Millbrook No. 15 Raleigh Sanderson at No. 2 Rockingham Richmond County

New NC State junior commit Paul McNeil and Rockingham Richmond Country will be trying to make a run to the state title game. Former NC State assistant coach Roy Roberson is the coach at Sanderson High ... Raleigh Millbrook sophomore Colt Langdon has been productive throughout the season and Wildcats play an up-tempo style of basketball ... Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons freshman point guard Aiden Smalls has turned a corner the last month and a half. He's scored at least 15 points in nine games since Jan. 4, with a season-high 30 against Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian.

West: No. 17 Charlotte East Mecklenburg at No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park No. 20 Charlotte Ardrey Kell at No. 4 Greensboro Grimsley No. 14 Huntersville Hopewell at No. 3 Huntersville North Mecklenburg No. 7 Unionville Piedmont at No. 10 Charlotte Chambers No. 18 High Point Southwest Guilford at No. 2 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

NCISAA playoffs — Saturday

NCISAA 4A boys title game No. 1 Matthews Carmel Christian vs. No. 2 Arden Christ School, 7 p.m. at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day.

Matthews Carmel Christian junior guard Jaeden Mustaf has moved into the state and is gunning to help them repeat as NCISAA state champs. Christ School is led by Wake Forest junior wing commit Bryson Cokley, and senior center Anthony Robinson, who has signed with South Florida.

Girls playoffs — Thursday and Saturday

NCHSAA 1A: No. 18 Danbury North Stokes at No. 2 Kernersville Bishop McGuinness NCHSAA 2A: No. 15 Hertford County at No. 2 Bethel North Pitt NCHSAA 4A: No. 11 Charlotte Catholic at No. 6 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge No. 24 Indian Trail Porter Ridge at No. 8 Charlotte Independence NCISAA 2A semifinals Thursday No. 3 Southern Pines O'Neal School at No. 2 Sanford Grace Christian NCISAA 3A title game Saturday No. 2 High Point Christian vs. No. 1 Concord Academy, 2 p.m. at Winston-Salem Calvary Day School

NC State has offered junior power forward Sarah Strong of Sanford Grace Christian, junior center Blanca Thomas of Charlotte Catholic, junior point guard Zamareya Jones of Bethel North Pitt and sophomore wing Adelaide Jernigan of Kernersville Bishop McGuiness ... Charlotte Indepedence sophomore guard Kamryn Kitchen has also been emerging as an ACC target ... High Point Christian sophomore forward Kylie Torrence is averaging 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.